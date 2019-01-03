Jordan Peterson Responds to His Daughter’s Video Being Censored by YouTube

Clinical psychologist and University of Toronto Professor Jordan Peterson said it’s “impossible to tell” if YouTube censored his daughter Mikhaila’s account because they disagreed with her politics.

“I think that fundamentally she was shut down for reasons that no one knows,” Peterson said Thursday on “Fox & Friends.”

“And that’s increasingly the issue, is that you can be shut down on the major tech platforms for vaguely violating their terms of service. And it’s a very worrisome issue.

“You can also be denied use of payment platforms like Master Card, or Visa or PayPal for exactly the same reasons,” he continued.

“They can do whatever they want legally. But they can’t do whatever they want in the real world.

“You can’t be a platform that purports to allow people to express themselves creatively and also apply arbitrary descriptions of what constitutes unacceptable content.

“Those two things don’t work out in the real world. And you can’t also engage in practices that violate your customers’ trust endlessly.”

YouTube released a statement Wednesday saying:

“We looked into this following your appeal and confirmed that this was a mistake on our end. We’ve reinstated your video and removed the strike. So sorry for the frustration.”

When co-host Steve Doocy asked Peterson if he thought YouTube made a mistake, Peterson said he can’t know for sure.

“It’s impossible to tell,” he replied. “And that’s exactly the problem.

“The information they provided to my daughter wasn’t of sufficient detail to inform her about what they had done.

“And even in the statement that you just described, there’s no indication of what happened or why the mistake was made or why they reversed their policy.”

In addition to having a famous father, Mikhaila Peterson has established a YouTube presence in her own right.

She took to Twitter to express her frustation with YouTube’s ban.

Seriously considering a new platform. Seriously @YouTube? Is this because some troll decided to report me because I’m @jordanbpeterson‘s daughter? 3 month strike!? For what exactly? A QandA!? pic.twitter.com/falTpu4UIr — Mikhaila Peterson (@MikhailaAleksis) January 2, 2019

On “Fox & Friends,” Jordan Peterson wasn’t buying YouTube’s answer.

“’We made a mistake’ is not something that produces a tremendous amount of trust,” Peterson said.

“And it also makes you wonder would they have reversed her — the mistake if she wasn’t capable of putting a certain amount of pressure on them?”

