Conservative philosopher and clinical psychologist Jordan Peterson turned the tables on left-wing Hollywood darling Olivia Wilde after she said he was the inspiration for her latest movie’s “villain.”

In the upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Wilde, actor Chris Pine stars as “Frank,” a shady, extremist who founds a utopian society in the 1950s under the name the “Victory Project.”

But while the community seems idyllic at first, a sinister undertow begins to become evident when Alice (Florence Pugh) and her husband Jack (Harry Styles) move in and begin asking questions.

In recent interviews, Wilde, an extreme woke leftist, said the Chris Pine character was based on Peterson, a Canadian with international influence and a podcaster with The Daily Wire.

“We based that character on this insane man, Jordan Peterson, who is this pseudo-intellectual hero to the incel community,” Wilde told Interview magazine in an article published Friday.

Wilde went on to describe “incels” — a slang term for “involuntarily celibate” — as “disenfranchised, mostly white men, who believe they are entitled to sex from women.”

“They believe that society has now robbed them — that the idea of feminism is working against nature, and that we must be put back into the correct place,” she said.

To further muddy her point, Wilde somehow seemed to think that a man who “wears a suit” appeals to “incels” because… well, she didn’t seem to really have any reason for the claim.

“This guy Jordan Peterson is someone that legitimizes certain aspects of their movement because he’s a former professor, he’s an author, he wears a suit, so they feel like this is a real philosophy that should be taken seriously,” Wilde added.

If Wilde was aiming to insult Peterson, though, she missed the target by a good distance.

In a statement to Canada’s National Post, Peterson noted that if an actor like Chris Pine is playing his character, things can’t be all that bad.

“Now, [Pine] has a reputation as quite an attractive man … so that could be worse,” Peterson joked in a statement.

Then he got serious.

“I also hope that Chris Pine at least does the sartorial splendor of my very formal public wardrobe justice as he pillories me in the latest bit of propaganda disseminated by the woke, self-righteous bores and bullies who now dominate Hollywood, and who insist that the production of such tripe,” Peterson added.

Peterson went on to clarify some of Wilde’s misconstructions.

“I am, currently — just to set the record straight — professor emeritus at the University of Toronto, which among those not pseudo-intellectual themselves still constitutes professor and member there of a department of psychology which is in the top 15 such departments worldwide,” he wrote, correcting Wilde for calling him a “former professor.”

He then pointed out that he isn’t some obscure “insane” person considering the fact that he is an author or co-author of “more than a hundred objectively influential research papers” published between 1993 and today.

“I also taught and conducted research at both McGill and Harvard and was arguably successful at both institutions,” he wrote.

Peterson evoked the ire of the extreme left-wing in 2016 by speaking out against the radical transgender agenda.

In his response to the National Post, Peterson also found a sad dichotomy in the fact that the supposedly caring and compassionate leftists were thrilled that white men would feel forced into the “incel” community because woke women refuse to date them.

He blasted Wilde for being apparently happy at the mental anguish of these men who are “unsuccessful enough in the dating market to remain involuntarily celibate, and which might be regarded in this context as the kind of derogatory slur compassionate progressives claim to eschew.”

“Many of the young men whom the progressive and cancel-culture-facilitating mad woke mob (which contains no shortage of bitter, self-righteous, victimhood-brandishing, virtue-signaling, accusatory and even outright demented mean-girl feminists) have shamed and tortured into cowering for ever daring to manifest a single masculine attribute have turned to my work and found some solace therein,” Peterson wrote.

To further show that Wilde has no clue what she is rambling on about, Peterson alerted the Post to the many times he has actually criticized the whole idea of the “incel” ideology.

Person said that he has “repeatedly and very publicly” told young people to “think very hard about their own personal shortcomings and not the evil of the opposite sex, and that they should in consequence strive to amend themselves in the very ways that would make them attractive.”

Wilde hates Peterson, of course, because he speaks the truth about human nature and biological sex, both of which are things the left wants to overhaul, change, and destroy in favor of its extremist agenda. When Peterson speaks the truth to that inhuman agenda, they lose control.

This is the second time in which a member of the leftist entertainment milieu claimed that Peterson was the model for a villain. In April of last year, woke writer Ta-Nehisi Coates claimed that his stories for Marvel Comics’ “Captain America” series used Peterson as an inspiration for his villain.

Still, Peterson may not have to worry overmuch about an Olivia Wilde film. If the tiny number of tickets sold for the box office bomb that was her last film is any indication. In 2019, Wilde’s directorial debut, “Booksmart,” premiered to dismal box office numbers. So, it seems likely that not enough people will see “Don’t Worry Darling” to inculcate its leftist message.

The truth is, if there is to be a contest of intellect between them, Peterson’s wits outweigh Olivia Wilde’s pseudo-intellectualism by a long shot.

