Jordan Peterson's Daughter Provides Update About His Devastating Health Condition

Psychologist and public intellectual Dr. Jordan B. Peterson’s daughter Mikhaila said on her YouTube channel Tuesday that her father was ill, but out of the hospital.

Peterson was diagnosed with chronic inflammatory response syndrome (CIRS), his daughter revealed in an August X post. She said during the Tuesday video that she was more optimistic about his prognosis now than she was in her October video on her channel regarding his severe health issues.

“He’s still very unwell, but he’s not in the hospital. I’m seeing him every day for hours, which is really nice. We’re working with great specialists and giving him more time to recover,” Peterson’s daughter said. “I’m hopeful he will recover with time. When I posted the last video, I didn’t know if he would recover at all. It was really scary and I’m hopeful now, but it’s still early on and he’s still quite unwell and we’re still really not sure what’s going on. Whether it’s an immune system issue, neurological, both.”

“So, I wanted to give an update that was like things are really bad, but they’re not as bad as they were a month ago or two months ago. So, that’s the update,” she added. “I wish things would just go back to normal, but they’re not there yet. Thank you so much for your prayers. We need them. I’ll let you guys know as soon as I can if anything changes. Hopefully, he’s on the road to recovery.”

Peterson spent nearly a month in an intensive care unit and came close to dying, his daughter said during her October video. She said he had pneumonia and sepsis during the summer.

Peterson rose to prominence in 2016 for speaking out against speech codes in the Canadian Parliament related to pronouns.

An Ontario court ruled in 2023 that he must undergo social media sensitivity training ordered by the government-appointed College of Psychologists of Ontario. The six month “re-education” program was ordered due to Peterson’s public statements on social media, particularly on transgender issues.

He has appeared on “The Joe Rogan Experience” several times, has his own show, “The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast,” and has toured around the globe. He also authored the bestselling self-help book “12 Rules For Life.”

