GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio offered yet another reason conservatives should be keen to keep the U.S. Senate in Republican hands in next month’s Georgia runoff elections: to hold the Bidens accountable.

Conservatives have pointed out many compelling reasons to push for Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue to remain in Washington, securing a 52-48 GOP majority.

They include preventing Democrats from raising taxes on businesses and individuals and thereby stifling the nation’s economic recovery, packing the Supreme Court, passing the Green New Deal and Medicare for All, granting illegal aliens full amnesty, and adding the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico as states.

Add to all that preserving the means to hold Hunter Biden (and potentially Joe Biden) accountable for their questionable business dealings.

Last week, Hunter revealed he is being criminally investigated regarding his “tax affairs.”

Hunter Biden under federal investigation. Statement released short time ago: pic.twitter.com/LZhnwNJWs3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 9, 2020

The same week, an email surfaced indicating that Joe Biden, contrary to prior denials, does have at least some knowledge of his son’s business dealings.

Fox News reported that Hunter Biden, in the 2017 email (first obtained by the Daily Caller), requested keys for his new “office mates” — Joe Biden, Jill Biden and his uncle Jim Biden.

Do you think Republicans will keep the Senate?

“In the email, Hunter Biden also requests keys for Gongwen Dong, whom he describes as an ’emissary’ for Chairman Ye Jianming — the chairman of CEFC Chinese Energy Co.”

On Friday, Jordan argued on Fox News that it is clear based on that email and others, as well as the account given by former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinkski in an October news conference, that Joe Biden is involved at least some of his son’s ventures.

“We know that his father was involved because we have an eye witness,” Jordan said. “That, to me, is the main focus here.”

RELATED: Push To 'Get Joe Involved' Revealed in Newly Released Hunter Biden Associate Texts

In the news conference, Bobulinski discussed an email dated May 13, 2017, and published by the New York Post which mentioned “remuneration packages” for various individuals in a new company they would form.

Bobulinkski, a former naval officer, identified Hunter and Jim Biden and the “big guy” Joe Biden as being part of the proposed deal with CEFC.

According to a written statement from Bobulinski, CEFC did not really care about a return on investment in entering into this deal with the Bidens but wanted political leverage.

“I realized the Chinese were not really focused on a healthy financial ROI,” he said. “They were looking at this as a political or influence investment.”

Bobulinkski came to understand that Hunter’s intention was to use the new company as a “personal piggy bank” for millions of dollars that would flow into it from CEFC.

“Think of what we already know, and frankly the failure of the mainstream press to report it is astounding to me. I think the networks have done 26 seconds on the Biden story, which is amazing to me and a disservice to the American people,” Jordan said.

The congressman then noted the heated exchange between Democratic Sen. Gary Peters and Republican Sen. Ron Johnson over the decision to hold a hearing on election integrity.

A very heated moment between Ron Johnson and Gary Peters pic.twitter.com/e1zuGb9Kbr — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 16, 2020

“This just underscores why keeping the Senate in Republican hands, and winning those two seats in Georgia is so darn important, if we want to get to the truth. If we want to get the facts to the American people,” Jordan said.

“If the Democrats win the Senate, do you think Gary Peters is going to do an investigation [into Hunter Biden]? he asked.

“Gary Peters, knowing that this was false, said it was Russian disinformation back in October about the Hunter Biden story,” Jordan said.

In November, Peters edged out GOP challenger John James to win re-election in Michigan, a state where the Trump campaign has challenged the integrity of the election results.

