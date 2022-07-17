Joseph: As Pro-Abortion Fanatics Scream About 'Choice,' Remember the Decision That Was Made in Eden

There is no honorable “choice” for us as mothers to commission a lethal attack on a little daughter or son who is already alive and present in our wombs.

These tiniest of human beings are utterly defenseless and guilty of no crime. To impose the death penalty on the innocent is never a good choice.

Failing to distinguish between being pro-choice and pro-evil choice is the oldest mistake in the world.

Many people of faith believe the ancient Judeo-Christian story of Cain and Abel, which illustrates the fundamental natural law principle that it is morally wrong to kill the defenseless and the innocent. But a person does not need the gift of faith to recognize the existence of natural law, for it is written in our human nature.

To do good and avoid evil

The first moral failure was in the Garden of Eden, where Eve was persuaded by the Evil One to exercise her choice, to reach for the fruits of evil rather than for the good fruit.

From the beginning, God endowed us with the dignity of free will. From the beginning, we always had the freedom to choose between good and evil. From the beginning, too, we were given the gift of reason to guide our choices. We could recognize good and embrace it. We could identify evil and reject it.

In giving us free will, God may be said to be pro-choice — but God is never pro-evil.

With our powers of reason comes the dignity of being able to discern not just our right to choose but our duty to choose good over evil. This is the first of the natural law principles that God has instilled in every human being — to do good and avoid evil.

The Constitution was written to prevent tyranny.

To this end, the Constitution was woven as a safety net, a protective mesh of permanent legal principles drawn from profound truths recognized by a moral people seeking to uphold the rights and duties endowed on them by the Creator.

A society in which the people rule can prosper only when the people themselves are ruled internally by the principles of natural law written in their hearts. The second U.S. President John Adams explained, “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”

A constitutional republic is not to be governed by opinion polls or social media screeching or outbreaks of organized street violence, noisy demonstrations and orchestrated “summers of rage.”

History has shown us the very real danger of basing the rule of law on exciting novelties, on elitist aberrations like socialism and Nazism rather than on tried and true moral principles.

Reject ideological conditioning towards choosing evil.

Way back in the war-torn summer of 1943, C.S. Lewis in “The Poison of Subjectivism” explained that recognition of the “self-evident imperatives of the moral law” is critical to good democratic government.

“The very idea of freedom presupposes some objective moral law which overarches rulers and ruled alike. Subjectivism about values is eternally incompatible with democracy. We and our rulers are of one kind only so long as we are subject to one law. But if there is no Law of Nature, the ethos of any society is the creation of its rulers, educators and conditioners.”

Our conditioners have indeed created the moral chaos that threatens to engulf us today.

Lewis warned us:

“Many a popular ‘planner’ on a democratic platform, many a mild eyed scientist in a democratic laboratory means, in the last resort, just what the Fascist means. He believes that ‘good’ means whatever men are conditioned to approve. He believes that it is the function of him and his kind to condition men; to create consciences by eugenics, psychological manipulation of infants, state education and mass propaganda.”

We must return to reason and reject the twisted immorality of radical new ideologies that tolerate the killing of the innocent.

Choosing good, forsaking evil

Too many evils have been perpetrated in the name of a democratic majority manipulated by frenzied ideologues rejecting natural law imperatives that guide us for our own good.

Our time here on earth is to ready us for eternal happiness in heaven. But we can’t go to heaven if we refuse to learn to choose to love and cherish what is good.

If we were permitted to take our choices for evil to heaven, we should make of heaven the kind of hell we have foolishly and so stubbornly made here on earth.

None of us should ever be conditioned by even the most pro-choice rhetoric into choosing that!

