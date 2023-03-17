Josh Duggar Allegedly Breaks Major Prison Rule, Then Has Sentence Extended

Josh Duggar, the disgraced reality television star, has reportedly gotten his prison sentence extended.

The 35-year-old Duggar, who starred in the wildly popular “19 Kids and Counting” show that aired from 2008 to 2015 on the TLC network, has had his prison sentence extended by almost two months after an alleged violation of prison rules, according to Fox News.

A search on the Bureau of Prisons website shows a “Joshua James Duggar” with a release date of Oct. 2, 2032. His original release date was Aug. 12, 2032.

Fox noted that Duggar’s prison sentence extension comes while he’s in solitary confinement at a low-security federal prison in Texas. Duggar landed in solitary after allegedly getting caught with a contraband cellphone.

It’s not clear if the cellphone incident is what led to Duggar’s sentence being extended. The phone was reportedly found about a month ago.

Duggar’s fall from grace has been well-documented.

His woes really began in 2006 when allegations first surfaced that he had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Those accusations ultimately led to nothing, as it was determined the statute of limitations had passed.

It wasn’t until 2015 that the allegations resurfaced and led to the downfall of the Duggar family’s reality television empire, as “19 Kids and Counting” was subsequently canceled by TLC.

Duggar was arrested in April 2021 after authorities were able to trace child pornography files to a computer linked to him. The pornographic images were reportedly downloaded in 2019.

After a six-day trial in late 2021, Duggar was found guilty on charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. The 12.5-year prison sentence was then handed down in May.

Meanwhile, Duggar’s legal team has been battling to get the convictions overturned.

According to Fox, Duggar’s attorneys argued in a February hearing that his rights were violated when his phone was seized during the search that produced the child porn files.

While Josh Duggar’s struggles have been going on, the rest of the Duggar clan has moved on with their lives since their television show ended (many have starred in subsequent spin-off shows from “19 Kids”).

Jill Duggar Dillard has largely stepped away from the camera and opted for a more private life. John David Duggar and his wife welcomed their first child in 2020. Some Duggars have even opted for political careers.

Josh, however, remains in legal limbo.

According to Insider, it is not clear when the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals will rule on Duggar’s appeal to overturn the two child pornography convictions.

