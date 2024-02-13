Josh Hawley on Fire: Senator Calls Out Senate's 'Middle Finger to Middle America' in Passionate Speech

What would happen if your government was more worried about the welfare of the citizens of a foreign country than their own?

GOP Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri knows the feeling. Hawley gave an impassioned speech to the Senate on Monday voicing his objections to a bill that would allow another $60 billion in aid to go to Ukraine, according to The Hill. The emergency spending bill would also send money to Israel and Taiwan for a total of $95 billion.

Hawley said the bill amounts to “the Senate giv[ing] the middle finger to Middle America: endless money for Ukraine — but nothing for Americans poisoned by their own government,” in a post on X.

Tonight the Senate gives the middle finger to Middle America: endless money for Ukraine – but nothing for Americans poisoned by their own government pic.twitter.com/ZgvmwoFUfw — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) February 13, 2024

In the speech before the Senate, Hawley said, “My goodness, we have enough money to make hundreds of millions of dollars of our taxpayer funds available to the private sector in Ukraine.”

“We are now literally funding their businesses, their banks, Lord knows what,” Hawley continued. “We’ve got money without end. We’ve got enough money to pay for bureaucrats’ salaries. We’ve got enough money to pay for Ukrainian government officials’ pensions. We’ve got enough money for so-called humanitarian aid that gets funneled away from, siphoned off into any manner of corrupt uses.”

“We won’t know because we don’t have a special inspector general to oversee this money, but that’s a different story,” Hawley laid bare.

He wasn’t just ranting. The Pentagon admitted that more than $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine was not properly tracked.

Do you agree with Hawley? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (564 Votes) No: 0% (1 Votes)

As of December last year, the U.S. had sent a total of over $79 billion in military, financial, and humanitarian aid to Ukraine since the war started on February 24, 2022, according to Newsweek.

It’s like pouring money into a GoFundMe account set up in a foreign country where it can’t be tracked.

Hawley went on to argue that the U.S. has money coming out of its ears. “Oh no, we’ve got plenty of money. And I have listened carefully, carefully to colleague after colleague of mine come to this floor and stand where I am now and say, ‘It’s so important that we spend this money on these overseas wars. We must the spend the money. If we don’t spend this money now, why it may cost us more money in the future. No, it’s imperative. It’s imperative that we spend this money.'”

At this point, the sarcasm in Hawley’s voice was dripping like summer rain in Missouri. The sarcasm then turned into anger.

“Meanwhile, these same people turn to the citizens of Missouri and say, ‘You’re not worth a dime.’ They say, ‘You can’t have a penny.’ They turn to the residents of Kentucky and Tennessee and Alaska and New Mexico and Arizona and Utah and Texas, and they say, ‘We don’t care that you are poisoned. We don’t have a dime for you.'”

It’s unclear what poison Hawley was referring to, but, from the context of it could be the poison of fentanyl pouring across the wide open border with Mexico.

“We have unlimited money for Ukraine,” Hawley snarled. “We are going to rebuild the borders of Ukraine. That’s in this bill. But we don’t have anything for you.'”

In other words, the U.S. has its own problems, and they should take priority. Once those are taken care of, we can talk about Ukraine.

Along with Hawley, GOP Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky and Mike Lee of Utah voiced their objections to the bill throughout the night.

Their words fell on deaf ears. Early Tuesday morning the Senate passed the bill by a vote of 70-29 according to The Hill. Twenty-two Republicans — led by Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell — voted with Democrats to pass the bill.

It’s not a Democrat or Republican thing anymore — if it ever was. It’s America first vs globalists.

Guess which one is flipping off Middle America?

A Note from Our Deputy Managing Editor: “We don’t even know if an election will be held in 2024.” Those 12 words have been stuck in my head since I first read them. Former Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn recently made that comment to Floyd Brown, founder of The Western Journal. And if the leftists and the elites get their way, that’s exactly what will happen — no real election, no real choice for the Electoral College, and no real say for the American people. The Western Journal is fighting to keep that from happening, but we can’t do it alone. We work tirelessly to expose the lying leftist media and the corrupt America-hating elites. But Big Tech’s stranglehold is now so tight that without help from you, we will not be able to continue the fight. The 2024 election is literally the most important election for every living American. We have to unite and fight for our country, otherwise we will lose it. And if we lose the America we love in 2024, we’ll lose it for good. Can we count on you to help? With you we will be able to field journalists, do more investigative work, expose more corruption, and get desperately needed truth to millions of Americans. We can do this only with your help. Please don’t wait one minute. Donate right now. Thank you for reading, Josh Manning Deputy Managing Editor P.S. Please stand with us today.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.