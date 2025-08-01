Josh Hawley Introduces Bill to Codify Trump's Rebate Check Suggestion - Here Are the Numbers

The concept of a rebate check fueled with revenue from tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump is making the rounds, but don’t expect a check any time soon unless Republican opposition to the concept fades away.

Trump raised the notion last week, telling the media, “The big thing we want to do is pay down debt, but we’re thinking about a rebate,” according to The Washington Post.

“We have so much money coming in from tariffs that a little rebate for people of a certain income level might be really nice,” he said.

The outlet reported that the tariffs have taken in more than $93 billion.

🧵TRUMP: WE MAY SEND EVERYONE REBATE CHECKS FROM TARIFF REVENUE Imagine getting a check from the U.S. government not funded by debt or taxes—but from tariffs on foreign companies. That’s exactly what Trump just proposed. Here’s what you need to know:👇 pic.twitter.com/GtoArOVq4R — Rod D. Martin (@RodDMartin) July 25, 2025

That led Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley to start the legislative process to turn the concept into reality, according to NBC.

“Like President Trump proposed, my legislation would allow hard-working Americans to benefit from the wealth that Trump’s tariffs are returning to this country,” Hawley said in a statement.

Hawley proposed setting up the program as a refundable tax credit giving each adult and dependent child at least $600 — and more if tariff revenue exceeds projections.

Hawley introduces bill to send tariff rebate checks to Americanshttps://t.co/LPMLlKSa39 — Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) July 28, 2025

The rebate would be lowered for joint filers with adjusted gross income in excess of $150,000, a head of household with an income above $112,500 and an individual taxpayer who makes more than $75,000.

But as noted by the Post, many Republicans are cool to another giveaway such as the checks sent out during the lockdowns.

“We’re $37 trillion in debt. We’re running deficits close to $2 trillion. I wouldn’t support it,” Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson said. “At some point in time, this madness has to end.”

“I just don’t know that they’re necessary. The folks back home don’t feel like they’re being hurt by tariffs, just the opposite. Prices have stabilized,” Kansas Republican Sen. Roger Marshall asserted.

I don’t want a Tariff Rebate Check. I want a balanced budget and reduction in the deficit. — Mark Jeffery (@grundy55) July 30, 2025



Marshall said paying the national debt should come first.

Missouri Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt said sending checks might send an important message.

“I think it’s also an acknowledgment that all the experts have been totally wrong about this, that the tariffs were going to be a disaster,” he said.

