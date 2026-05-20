Josh Hawley Proposes Gas Tax Pause Amid High Fuel Prices from Iran War

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, proposed legislation on Monday that would temporarily pause the federal gas tax.

There is currently a tax of $0.184 imposed on every gallon of gasoline, as well as a $0.244 tax on each gallon of diesel.

The bill from Hawley, entitled the “Gas Tax Suspension Act,” would pause both taxes for 90 days after enactment, per a release from his office.

“President Trump has proposed to suspend the federal gas tax and he’s exactly right,” Hawley said.

Hawley introduces bill to suspend gas tax after Trump endorses planhttps://t.co/sW8q8nVS6j — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) May 11, 2026

“American workers and families deserve immediate relief and this legislation will do just that.”

Trump has indeed voiced support for pausing the gas tax as his administration wages war in Iran, which has stopped oil from flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Nancy Cordes, the chief White House correspondent for CBS News, said on Monday that Trump told her in a phone interview that he would back a pause on the gas tax.

In a phone interview, President Trump told me that he wants to pause the 18 cent federal gas tax “for a period of time.” “I think it’s a great idea,” he said. “Yup, we’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in.” — Nancy Cordes (@nancycordes) May 11, 2026

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

“Yup, we’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in.”

The release noted that the national average for gas prices now surpasses $4.50 per gallon.

In Hawley’s home state of Missouri, consumers are seeing prices that are 47 percent higher than one year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in Missouri have risen 65 percent.

“Senator Hawley’s new legislation would provide immediate relief from these prices,” the release emphasized.

Hawley’s bill would also “allow the President to extend the suspension for an additional 90 days if he determines that economic conditions merit an extension.”

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