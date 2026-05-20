Share
News
Sen. Josh Hawley speaks at a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on Feb. 12, 2026.
Sen. Josh Hawley speaks at a hearing in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC on Feb. 12, 2026. (Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Josh Hawley Proposes Gas Tax Pause Amid High Fuel Prices from Iran War

 By Michael Austin  May 20, 2026 at 6:00am
Share

Sen. Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, proposed legislation on Monday that would temporarily pause the federal gas tax.

There is currently a tax of $0.184 imposed on every gallon of gasoline, as well as a $0.244 tax on each gallon of diesel.

The bill from Hawley, entitled the “Gas Tax Suspension Act,” would pause both taxes for 90 days after enactment, per a release from his office.

“President Trump has proposed to suspend the federal gas tax and he’s exactly right,” Hawley said.

“American workers and families deserve immediate relief and this legislation will do just that.”

Trump has indeed voiced support for pausing the gas tax as his administration wages war in Iran, which has stopped oil from flowing through the Strait of Hormuz.

Nancy Cordes, the chief White House correspondent for CBS News, said on Monday that Trump told her in a phone interview that he would back a pause on the gas tax.

“I think it’s a great idea,” he said.

Related:
Children's YouTube Superstar Announces the Death of His 14-Year-Old Son

“Yup, we’re going to take off the gas tax for a period of time, and when gas goes down, we’ll let it phase back in.”

The release noted that the national average for gas prices now surpasses $4.50 per gallon.

In Hawley’s home state of Missouri, consumers are seeing prices that are 47 percent higher than one year ago.

Meanwhile, diesel prices in Missouri have risen 65 percent.

“Senator Hawley’s new legislation would provide immediate relief from these prices,” the release emphasized.

Hawley’s bill would also “allow the President to extend the suspension for an additional 90 days if he determines that economic conditions merit an extension.”

Choose The Western Journal as your preferred source on Google and never miss reporting that defends truth, protects freedom, and advances Western civilization

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.

Submit a Correction →



Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Michael Austin
Managing Editor
Michael wrote for several entertainment news outlets before joining The Western Journal in 2020. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the publication's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Michael Austin graduated from Iowa State University in 2019. During his time in college, he volunteered for both PragerU and Live Action. After graduation, Michael went on to work as a freelance journalist for various entertainment news sites before joining The Western Journal as an intern in early 2020.

Shortly thereafter, Michael was hired on as a staff writer/reporter. He now serves as Managing Editor, which involves managing the editorial team and operations, guiding the team's editorial direction, and writing, editing, curating and assigning stories as needed.
Birthplace
Ames, Iowa
Nationality
American
Education
Iowa State University
Topics of Expertise
Cultural Politics, Pop Culture, Christian-Conservatism




Ohio Officials Who Excluded Christian Group From Foster Care System Forced to Pay Massive Sum
Militant Antifa Leftist Indicted for Allegedly Trying to Torch GOP Headquarters
Federal Employee Charged After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Trump
Josh Hawley Proposes Gas Tax Pause Amid High Fuel Prices from Iran War
'Muslim Only' Event Canceled After Texas Gov. Greg Abbott Makes Threat
See more...
Share
Tags:
, , , ,

Conversation