Josh Hawley Tucked Hilarious Message Into Spelling of Bill That Bans Lawmakers from Trading

Full disclosure: I’m almost uniformly against lawmakers coming up with cute acronyms for legislation. I’ll make an exception for GOP Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri, however.

On Monday, Hawley introduced a bill that would ban members of Congress and their immediate family from stock-trading while they were in office. He’d previously introduced the bill in 2023, but it got shot down.

“Members of Congress should be fighting for the people they were elected to serve — not day trading at the expense of their constituents,” Hawley told Fox News.

“Americans have seen politician after politician turn a profit using information not available to the general public. It’s time we ban all members of Congress from trading and holding stocks and restore Americans’ trust in our nation’s legislative body.”

However, I think he had one member of Congress in particular in mind when he introduced the Preventing Elected Leaders from Owning Securities and Investments Act.

Or, acronymically, the PELOSI Act.

Well played, Sen. Hawley. Well played.

For those of you who don’t get the reference, it seems that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul is such an amazing stock-picking oracle that Warren Buffet should just quit his job and hand over Berkshire Hathaway to the guy.

Not only is she — sorry, he, because this is clearly Paul Pelosi picking all of these stocks — one of the most prolific traders associated with Congress, but Pelosi’s returns outperform the market so consistently and by such a wide margin that he’s either a real-life Miss Cleo or trading on insider information.

The website and social media pundit Unusual Whales has made a sport of looking at how the Pelosis seem to beat the market so consistently — and with such fortuitous timing, too.

BREAKING: Nancy Pelosi bought $TEM Tempus AI calls at $15.15 on Jan 14th, 2025. She paid just over $75,000 for these contracts.$TEM is up 16% today. Currently $TEM is up 47% on the year. You can only track her option positions exits in real time one place, Unusual Whales. pic.twitter.com/bByvTj8ctJ — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 23, 2025

This is actually insane. Nancy Pelosi’s $TEM Tempus AI $20 calls expiring 1/16/2026, are 200% in TEN DAYS!!!!! Ten days! She has made her entire salary three times in nearly a week. Unusual. pic.twitter.com/NqmS1Y0uLg — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) January 31, 2025

Well, now we know where she got a refrigerator that costs as much as a car that she eats $50 pints of ice cream out of. Anyone remember that one?

Remember when people were losing their jobs and couldn’t find toilet paper and Nancy Pelosi posted a video of her 30k fridge filled with multiple pints of $50 ice cream? Drunk ole hag. pic.twitter.com/7wLsheiObV — Samurai Apocalypse (@HeatherIsUnsane) February 12, 2025

As for the meat of the deal, the PELOSI Act is pretty basic: Lawmakers and spouses wouldn’t be able to hold, purchase, or sell individual stocks during their time in office, although they could invest in exchange-traded funds, diversified mutual funds, or Treasury bonds, which allows them to grow their nest egg without any conflicts of interest. (Not that congresspeople usually need help accumulating money, but this at least takes away one of the more unsavory ways they accrue it.)

Current lawmakers and newly elected Congress members would have 180 days to come into compliance with the act, if it passes and is signed into law. Violators would be fined 10 percent for each unlawful transaction and would be required to forfeit all profits to the Treasury Department.

If it passes Congress, the president is all for signing it.

“I watched Nancy Pelosi get rich through insider information, and I would be OK with it. If they send that to me, I would do it,” Trump told reporters.

And the name, I suspect, makes it all the sweeter for him. For once, it’s a cute legislative acronym we can all get behind. Well, except for the $30,000 fridge owner, that is.

