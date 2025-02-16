Journalist Accuses Elizabeth Warren of Assaulting Him - Here's the Footage

Alternative media journalist and podcaster Nick Sortor said Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren assaulted him on Monday.

Sortor posted two clips on the social media platform X showing different angles of his encounter with the Democratic lawmaker.

“BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren just ASSAULTED me on camera for asking her WHY she’s so against DOGE & transparency,” Sortor wrote in one X post.

“Or maybe it was because I asked Pocahontas how she amassed a net worth of over $12 MILLION on a $200K government salary Either way, it’s clear these clowns are NOT able to answer questions,” he continued.

“They’re only capable of spewing talking points fed to them by their handlers/lobbyist. HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE! We’re the media now,” he wrote.

🚨 #BREAKING: Elizabeth Warren just ASSAULTED me on camera for asking her WHY she’s so against DOGE & transparency Or maybe it was because I asked Pocahontas how she amassed a net worth of over $12 MILLION on a $200K government salary Either way, it’s clear these clowns are NOT… pic.twitter.com/mmd91z9g1Q — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 10, 2025

Warren appeared to firmly elbow nudge Sortor just as she was squeezing between two parked vehicles.

“’wArReN dIdN’T aSsAuLt YoU!'” Sortor wrote sarcastically in his post.

“Sitting US Senators DO NOT have the right to elbow journalists in the chest for asking questions they don’t like. That’s called assault. I thought nobody was above the law, Democrats?” he said.

“wArReN dIdN’T aSsAuLt YoU!” Sitting US Senators DO NOT have the right to elbow journalists in the chest for asking questions they don’t like. That’s called assault. I thought nobody was above the law, Democrats? pic.twitter.com/nCcNJ5bCio — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) February 11, 2025

In the moments leading up to the exchange, Sortor walked with and grilled Warren about the federal government’s fraudulent spending recently uncovered by the Department of Government Efficiency.

“Sen. Warren, why are you so afraid of transparency?” Sortor asked. “Why are you bothered by the fact that Elon Musk is attempting to expose all of this fraudulent spending? What is that about?”

“How did you get a $12 million net worth on a $200,000 salary in Congress? How did you do that?” he asked.

According to the fact-checking website WisconsinWatch.org, Warren has an estimated net worth of somewhere between $7.5 million and $12 million.

Nervous Elizabeth Warren: “Check my website, I don’t take contributions from Big Pharma executives. I don’t take any corporate PAC money.”pic.twitter.com/dSaNck5C2x — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) February 4, 2025

Warren recently told reporters that she didn’t take contributions from Big Pharma executives or PACs.

But from 2019 to 2020, Warren took $822,573 from employees and PACs affiliated with pharmaceutical and health product companies, according to data from OpenSecrets.org.

