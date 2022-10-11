Apparently, I was abused as a child by practically every one of my public school teachers and I never even knew it.

According to what appears to be the left’s new standard of what constitutes child abuse, however, it’s a wonder I made it through alive.

David Leavitt, the self-described “Award-Winning Multimedia Journalist” whose pinned tweet consists of four Ukrainian soldiers with cats, contacted what he called the “Virginia State hotline for child abuse,” but what was actually the Virginia Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Hotline, because of a Virginia state Senate candidate’s “Happy Columbus Day” tweet.

Note to David Levitt: Virginia State is a historically black university in Petersburg; I’m pretty sure they don’t have a “hotline for child abuse.” If you want to call yourself a journalist, details like that matter.

If his name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you remember him as the guy who called the police earlier this year when a Target manager refused to sell him a toothbrush for a penny. (I can’t imagine what else anyone would remember him for.)

David likes to harass women. https://t.co/6kTLze1RfR — Julie Gunlock (@JGunlock) October 10, 2022

Apparently, the guy just refuses to understand what public services are actually for.

Anyway, this time around, a tweet from Republican candidate Tina Ramirez is what set him off.

Why are you celebrating torture, rape, murder, and enslavement? — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 10, 2022

Ramirez responded:

I teach my daughter real American history. I refuse to join the radical left’s campaign to erase history. https://t.co/x2DGvAabsy — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 10, 2022

Initially, Leavitt called on the Twitterverse to report Ramirez to CPS.

Mighty bold and liberal of you to lecture a Hispanic mother with a black daughter on racism. What’s next? Are you going to lecture me on women’s rights? https://t.co/tmC9CxswlP — Tina Ramirez (@TinaRamirezVA) October 10, 2022

Virtually all of the replies to that tweet read something along the lines of, “Get a life, dude.” So, realizing that if he wanted a fake, phony-baloney report to a government agency made about Ramirez, he was going to have to do it himself.

Leavitt proceeded to call the CPS Hotline and remain on hold for an hour to complain that teaching history is child abuse. He tweeted periodically to make sure everyone knew how dedicated he was to his cause — this story was all about him, naturally.

Note to David Leavitt: If you want to consider yourself an actual journalist, you have to learn to take yourself out of the story. What you’d doing is called activism (and also, potentially, harassment and/or knowingly making a false report of child abuse, a Class 1 midemeanor in Virginia).

Meanwhile, someone else who may have had a real problem involving actual child abuse had to wait on hold that much longer because he was tying up the line, of course.

The Virginia State hotline for child abuse has a 10+ minute hold and is experiencing “high call volumes” with 14 callers ahead of me. This is absolutely unacceptable. How many people try to report child abuse and hang up? How many children will continue to be abused? pic.twitter.com/yZOKEqTAcn — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 10, 2022

I try not to describe people — all of whom are made in God’s image — in pejorative terms, but Leavitt makes it challenging. I’m aided by a sneaking suspicion that his behavior isn’t driven only by a combination of spite and idiocy, but also perhaps by some form of learning disability or mental illness.

I will not explore that possibility here, however, mostly out of fear of offending those with learning disabilities or mental illness by lumping David Leavitt in with them.

Just to cover anyone besides Ramirez whom he might have missed, Leavitt also posted this gem:

To all the companies “celebrating” torture, rape, murder, enslavement, and exploitation with the Happy Columbus Day posts: I see you #IndigenousPeoplesDay pic.twitter.com/Fpb713R90g — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) October 10, 2022

Note to David Leavitt: First, no, you don’t. You want to call yourself a journalist? Use words like “all” accurately.

Second, I’m pretty sure those companies don’t care what you see.

But what do I know? I wasn’t even aware of how abused I was as a child.

