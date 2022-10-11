Parler Share
Commentary

'Journalist' Calls Child Protective Services Because of a Single Columbus Day Tweet from Republican Candidate

 By George Upper  October 11, 2022 at 6:27am
Parler Share

Apparently, I was abused as a child by practically every one of my public school teachers and I never even knew it.

According to what appears to be the left’s new standard of what constitutes child abuse, however, it’s a wonder I made it through alive.

David Leavitt, the self-described “Award-Winning Multimedia Journalist” whose pinned tweet consists of four Ukrainian soldiers with cats, contacted what he called the “Virginia State hotline for child abuse,” but what was actually the Virginia Department of Social Services Child Protective Services Hotline, because of a Virginia state Senate candidate’s “Happy Columbus Day” tweet.

Note to David Levitt: Virginia State is a historically black university in Petersburg; I’m pretty sure they don’t have a “hotline for child abuse.” If you want to call yourself a journalist, details like that matter.

If his name sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you remember him as the guy who called the police earlier this year when a Target manager refused to sell him a toothbrush for a penny. (I can’t imagine what else anyone would remember him for.)

Trending:
Photos: Why Does Jill Biden Dress in Patterns Similar to That of Home Furniture, Curtains, Wallpaper?

Apparently, the guy just refuses to understand what public services are actually for.

Anyway, this time around, a tweet from Republican candidate Tina Ramirez is what set him off.

Ramirez responded:

Initially, Leavitt called on the Twitterverse to report Ramirez to CPS.

Related:
Pro-Ukraine Crowd Furious at Elon Musk for Suggesting Peaceful Way to End War

Virtually all of the replies to that tweet read something along the lines of, “Get a life, dude.” So, realizing that if he wanted a fake, phony-baloney report to a government agency made about Ramirez, he was going to have to do it himself.

Should David Leavitt face consequences for making a false report to CPS?

Leavitt proceeded to call the CPS Hotline and remain on hold for an hour to complain that teaching history is child abuse. He tweeted periodically to make sure everyone knew how dedicated he was to his cause — this story was all about him, naturally.

Note to David Leavitt: If you want to consider yourself an actual journalist, you have to learn to take yourself out of the story. What you’d doing is called activism (and also, potentially, harassment and/or knowingly making a false report of child abuse, a Class 1 midemeanor in Virginia).

Meanwhile, someone else who may have had a real problem involving actual child abuse had to wait on hold that much longer because he was tying up the line, of course.

I try not to describe people — all of whom are made in God’s image — in pejorative terms, but Leavitt makes it challenging. I’m aided by a sneaking suspicion that his behavior isn’t driven only by a combination of spite and idiocy, but also perhaps by some form of learning disability or mental illness.

I will not explore that possibility here, however, mostly out of fear of offending those with learning disabilities or mental illness by lumping David Leavitt in with them.

Just to cover anyone besides Ramirez whom he might have missed, Leavitt also posted this gem:

Note to David Leavitt: First, no, you don’t. You want to call yourself a journalist? Use words like “all” accurately.

Second, I’m pretty sure those companies don’t care what you see.

But what do I know? I wasn’t even aware of how abused I was as a child.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , ,
Parler Share
George Upper
Editor-at-Large
George Upper is the former Editor-in-Chief of The Western Journal and an occasional co-host of "WJ Live," powered by The Western Journal. He is currently editor-at-large. A former U.S. Army special operator, teacher and consultant, he is a lifetime member of the NRA and an active volunteer leader in his church. Born in Foxborough, Massachusetts, he has lived most of his life in central North Carolina.
George Upper, editor-at-large of The Western Journal, is a former U.S. Army special operator, teacher, manager and consultant. Born in Massachusetts, he graduated from Foxborough High School before joining the Army and spending most of the next three years at Fort Bragg. He now lives in central North Carolina with his wife and a Maine Coon named Princess Leia, for whose name he is not responsible. He is active in the teaching and security ministries in his church and is a lifetime member of the NRA. In his spare time he shoots, reads a lot of Lawrence Block and John D. MacDonald, and watches Bruce Campbell movies. He writes "The Upper Cut," a weekly column that appears quarterly (more or less). He is a fan of individual freedom, Tommy Bahama, fine-point G-2 pens, and the Oxford comma.
Birthplace
Foxborough, Massachusetts
Nationality
American
Honors/Awards
Beta Gamma Sigma
Education
B.A., English, UNCG; M.A., English, UNCG; MBA, UNCG
Location
North Carolina
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Faith, Business, Leadership and Management, Military




Army Pilot Reluctantly Gets Vaccine and Then the Real Trouble Started - He May Never Be Able to Fly Again
'Journalist' Calls Child Protective Services Because of a Single Columbus Day Tweet from Republican Candidate
Graphic Warning: Black Man Protects Elderly Asian from Black Carjacker - Unconfirmed Footage
Watch: Florida Man Cries Thanking DeSantis for Hurricane Aid, Then Does a 180 and Blasts Biden
Kari Lake Vows to Declare Southern Border Crisis an Invasion: 'We're Going to Invoke Our Article One'
See more...

Conversation