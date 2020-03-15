SECTIONS
Journalist Denied Entry to White House After Failing Temperature Check

By Jack Davis
Published March 15, 2020 at 6:52am
One journalist was barred from Saturday’s coronavirus task force briefing after failing to pass a precautionary health checkpoint.

The White House announced in a tweet that the journalist, whose name was not released, failed a medical screening.

“According to the White House Medical Unit, the temperature was taken three times over a 15 minute period — all three registered above the @CDCgov 100.4 guidelines,”  Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence, wrote in a Twitter post.

“Out of an abundance of caution, temperature checks are now being performed on any individuals who are in close contact with the president and vice president,” White House spokesman Judd Deere said, according to The New York Times.

In a Twitter post, NBC News White House correspondent Kelly O’Donnell wrote that the unidentified man appeared to be from China Global Television Network.

A fever is one of the common signs for the possible presence of the coronavirus.

Is the White House right to be cautious?

Although a fever is not in and of itself a sure sign of the virus, taking an individual’s temperature has become a common screening tool used in trying to determine possible exposure who may have the virus.

As noted by The Washington Post, temperature screening is not a sure thing, but has been widely used because it is a minimally intrusive method of sampling individuals.


During Saturday’s briefing, Trump engaged in a bit if byplay with the media in regards to having their temperatures taken.

“By the way, I had my temperature taken coming into the room,” Trump said.

“So did we,” he was told.

“You did? Good,” Trump replied, later adding, “Let’s compare. Do you want to compare?”

After being told that all the media had been screened, Trump said, “Good. We’ll we’re — that means we’re all looking good.”

However, there was one fact that remained pressing.

“Was your temperature normal, Mr. President?” Trump was asked (about the 42:50 mark).

“Totally normal,” he said.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







