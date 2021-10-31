Share
Journalist Furious After Hearing Pilot's Message to Biden Broadcast Over the Intercom

 By Jack Davis  October 31, 2021 at 8:43am
Liberal sensibilities were vibrating with anger after a Southwest Airlines pilot used a conservative phrase over the plane’s loudspeaker on Friday.

“We’re heading east at about 107 or 108 mph,” the pilot said, according to a clip of the incident caught on TikTok. “Clear visibility, mostly clear skies, 77 degrees. Thanks for coming out and flying Southwest Airlines. Welcome aboard, and remember let’s go Brandon.”

Associated Press reporter Colleen Long was on the Houston-Albuquerque flight and included the comment in a story that equated the use of the phrase with a comment that crosses the line and insults the president.

The phrase “let’s go Brandon” became a catchphrase for liberalism trying to censor reality when an NBC reporter was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. During the interview, the crowd was chanting “f*** Joe Biden” in the background. The reporter insisted the chant was “Let’s go Brandon!” according to Fox News.

But in Long’s spin, “The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘F*** Joe Biden.’ It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.”

In response to this threat to liberal orthodoxy making its way into the mainstream, social media users vented their outrage that a pilot tried to use a bit of political humor from the cockpit.

Southwest Airlines said it “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment for the millions of customers who fly with the airline each year and behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive will not be tolerated,” according to the New York Post.

Long called the phrase “coded crudity” in her screed for AP.

She quoted Jim Innocenzi, who crafts ads for Republicans, as calling the phrase  “hilarious.”

“Unless you are living in a cave, you know what it means,” he said. “But it’s done with a little bit of a class. And if you object and are taking it too seriously, go away.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Conversation

