Liberal sensibilities were vibrating with anger after a Southwest Airlines pilot used a conservative phrase over the plane’s loudspeaker on Friday.

“We’re heading east at about 107 or 108 mph,” the pilot said, according to a clip of the incident caught on TikTok. “Clear visibility, mostly clear skies, 77 degrees. Thanks for coming out and flying Southwest Airlines. Welcome aboard, and remember let’s go Brandon.”

Associated Press reporter Colleen Long was on the Houston-Albuquerque flight and included the comment in a story that equated the use of the phrase with a comment that crosses the line and insults the president.

Also in defense of airline I was asking them to open locked cock pit and probably sounded insane! — Colleen Long (@ctlong1) October 30, 2021

The phrase “let’s go Brandon” became a catchphrase for liberalism trying to censor reality when an NBC reporter was interviewing NASCAR driver Brandon Brown. During the interview, the crowd was chanting “f*** Joe Biden” in the background. The reporter insisted the chant was “Let’s go Brandon!” according to Fox News.

But in Long’s spin, “The line has become conservative code for something far more vulgar: ‘F*** Joe Biden.’ It’s all the rage among Republicans wanting to prove their conservative credentials, a not-so-secret handshake that signals they’re in sync with the party’s base.”

In response to this threat to liberal orthodoxy making its way into the mainstream, social media users vented their outrage that a pilot tried to use a bit of political humor from the cockpit.

Dear @SouthwestAir: You better hope “Brandon” is the name of all those new passengers you’ll be getting to replace all the libs now boycotting your airline… #LetsGoBrandon https://t.co/CFyyARJmr6 — Andy Ostroy (@AndyOstroy) October 30, 2021

Vulgarity stand-in from ⁦@SouthwestAir⁩ cockpit: “On Friday morning on a Southwest flight from Houston to Albuquerque, the pilot signed off his greeting over the public address system with the phrase, to audible gasps from some passengers.” https://t.co/fYgDsCFGcT — Cathleen Decker (@cathleendecker) October 30, 2021

“Southwest: You are NOT free to move about the country…until you listen to our “F”-Biden propaganda…” https://t.co/xzIOhZ122Z — Will Bunch (@Will_Bunch) October 30, 2021

A Southwest Airline pilot said “Let’s go Brandon” on the airplane’s public speaker. Very unsettling to have a MAGA lunatic flying an aircraft with people’s lives at stake. A pilot cursing the President of the United States is borderline terrorism. Southwest, please fire this man. — Uncovering The Truth (@UncvrngTheTruth) October 30, 2021

Southwest Airlines said it “takes pride in providing a welcoming, comfortable, and respectful environment for the millions of customers who fly with the airline each year and behavior from any individual that is divisive or offensive will not be tolerated,” according to the New York Post.

Long called the phrase “coded crudity” in her screed for AP.

The real joy of the #LetsGoBrandon thing isn’t in the stupid saying It’s in the original story of an announcer blatantly lying about it and then the communists freaking out over any Regime criticism catching on. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 31, 2021

Americans stranded in Afghanistan should start tweeting #LetsGoBrandon so CNN will pay attention to them. pic.twitter.com/1IE12MH6tF — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 31, 2021

She quoted Jim Innocenzi, who crafts ads for Republicans, as calling the phrase “hilarious.”

“Unless you are living in a cave, you know what it means,” he said. “But it’s done with a little bit of a class. And if you object and are taking it too seriously, go away.”

