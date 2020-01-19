SECTIONS
Journalist Humiliates Target Worker Over 1¢ Display, Furious Public Raises $17K

By Morgan Brantley
Published January 19, 2020 at 7:42am
A journalist was widely criticized Friday for publicly shaming a Massachusetts Target manager who he claimed refused to honor the list price on an electric toothbrush.

Now, thanks to more than 1,000 donors, the manager will be able to enjoy a free vacation.

David Leavitt said the manager, Tori, would not let him buy an Oral-B electric toothbrush for $0.01, which was the price listed on the display for the item.

He cited a Massachusetts law requiring food retailers to sell products for the lowest price that is listed on signs or advertisements for those items.

As a result, Leavitt said he went so far as to call the police. He also tweeted out a photo of the manager and threatened to sue Target.

But Leavitt was quickly called out by those who saw his behavior as an overreaction.

As some users pointed out, the $0.01 price was for the display, not the toothbrush itself, which costs roughly $90 on Target’s website.

This is not the first time that Leavitt has gotten backlash for what many saw as an attempt to troll the internet.

In December 2018, he tweeted at Walmart and called out one of the chain’s assistant managers for refusing to price match a Nintendo Switch game.

And in June of that year, Leavitt posted an insensitive tweet as news was breaking about the bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, that killed 22 people.

“MULTIPLE CONFIRMED FATALITIES at Manchester Arena. The last time I listened to Ariana Grande I almost died too,” he wrote in the since-deleted tweet, according to The New York Times.

In response to Leavitt’s latest antics, the man behind the popular conservative meme account Carpe Donktum organized a GoFundMe campaign to send Tori on a vacation.

Leavitt “harassed this Target employee over an electric toothbrush, and then blasted her on Twitter to his 215k followers,” the GoFundMe page reads.

“Lets send her on a vacation.”

As of Saturday afternoon, the campaign had raised more than $17,000 for Tori.

Morgan Brantley
Morgan Brantley is a staff writer for The Western Journal. She graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor of Science in journalism. She and her dog, Indy, moved to the Phoenix area from Nashville.
