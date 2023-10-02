Journalist Killed in His Home After Downplaying Crime Under Soros-Funded DA

A Philadelphia journalist who weeks ago disputed reports that crime was rising in the city was shot dead early Monday.

“Look, it’s that lawless land of liberals in Philly where shootings are…dropping to levels not seen in years. We are dependent on national trends, for better or worse. It’s unfair to blame local cops for rising crime, inaccurate to credit with drops,” Josh Kruger had posted on X in July.

Kruger, 39, was shot seven times, according to The New York Times.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore said police believe Kruger was shot at the base of the stairs inside his home at about 1:30 a.m., according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. After the shooter left, Kruger went outside to summon help.

No arrests have been made, Vanore said, noting there were no signs of forced entry.

“Either the door was open, or the offender knew how to get the door open,” he said. “We just don’t know yet.”

The Inquirer wrote that unnamed sources believe the shooting was either the result of a domestic dispute or drug-related. It reported that text messages from a former partner had been found that were classified as “troubling.”

Kruger’s website boasted that his experience with “homelessness, addiction, H.I.V., poverty, and trauma,” infused his work, which took a liberal bent.

Never go to Philadelphia https://t.co/GhTlP16G6i — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 2, 2023

Is crime in America out of control? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (72 Votes) No: 1% (1 Votes)

Journalist Andy Ngo noted Kruger’s stance on crime in the city and his support for Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner in his post about the killing.

“Breaking: Leftist journalist and activist Josh Kruger @JoshKrugerPHL has been tragically shot dead at his Philadelphia home. Kruger has long downplayed gun violence in his city and publicly chastised others who spoke about it,” Ego wrote, posting tweet from Kruger.

Breaking: Leftist journalist and activist Josh Kruger @JoshKrugerPHL has been tragically shot dead at his Philadelphia home. Kruger has long downplayed gun violence in his city and publicly chastised others who spoke about it. pic.twitter.com/pcl5c4Z1Y8 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) October 2, 2023

After claiming that Philadelphia was safe under a Soros DA, Josh Kruger was murdered in his home. Rest in peace. People need to wake up. https://t.co/q8o9PQdnQq pic.twitter.com/zUZtyTP6JK — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 2, 2023

Author Ryan James Girdusky posted similar thoughts on X.

“After claiming that Philadelphia was safe under a Soros DA, Josh Kruger was murdered in his home. Rest in peace. People need to wake up,” he posted.

The posts referred to Krasner, who was elected Philadelphia district attorney in 2017 after George Soros put about $1.7 million into his campaign, according to WHYY-TV.

Kruger had recently posted about threats that included vandalism at his home in late August, according to WPVI-TV.

An Urgent Note from Our Staff: The Western Journal has been labeled “dangerous” simply because we have a biblical worldview and speak truth about what is happening in America. We refuse to let Big Tech and woke advertisers dictate the content we share with our community. We stand for truth. We stand for freedom. We stand with our readers. We’re asking you to help us in this fight. We can’t do this without you. Your donation directly helps fund our editorial team of writers and editors. Your support means we can continue to expose false narratives and defend traditional American values. Please stand with us by donating today. Thank you for your support!

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.