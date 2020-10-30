One journalist’s smug mockery of a Marine One flight was shut down by the United States Marine Corps itself, which issued a no-nonsense fact check in less than 24 hours.

The supposed controversy came after President Donald Trump shared a video to Twitter on Wednesday.

In the top half of the clip, taken during an October 23 rally in Florida, Marine One appears to hover over a pro-Trump crowd while Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” plays over the footage.

In contrast to the high-energy MAGA rally, the bottom half shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden approaching a small gathering of socially distanced people at an event of his own.

The epic footage soon ended up in the establishment media’s crosshairs.

“Is Marine One really swooping over rally crowds to whip up supporters of the president?” Washington Post national security correspondent Greg Miller asked in a Twitter post.

“(Or is this a new way to disperse covid droplets?)”

Is Marine One really swooping over rally crowds to whip up supporters of the president? (Or is this a new way to disperse covid droplets?) https://t.co/hvKbtIl1VZ — Greg Miller (@gregpmiller) October 28, 2020

This assessment carries an apparent accusation of recklessness on the part of Marine One’s flight crew.

After all, even with the world’s most skilled pilots, mechanical failures and accidents do happen. When these disasters do happen, hovering over a crowd of hundreds is not the best place to be.

Thankfully, it seems any question about the crew’s ability was quickly put to rest by the USMC.

“The flight did not fly over (or hover over) the assembled crowd,” the USMC wrote in a reply to Miller.

“The entire flight was conducted in accordance with [U.S. Navy] and Marine Corps regulations, operating procedures and safety protocols. Marine One landed a safe distance from the crowd.”

The flight did not fly over (or hover over) the assembled crowd. The entire flight was conducted in accordance with @USNavy and Marine Corps regulations, operating procedures and safety protocols. Marine One landed a safe distance from the crowd. — U.S. Marines (@USMC) October 29, 2020

The crew of any Marine One flight, a designation given to any USMC aircraft carrying the president, is guaranteed to be of the highest caliber.

For the Marine flight carrying Trump in Florida last week, it appears that this was still the case.

