Login
SECTIONS
Commentary
P Share Print

Journalist Mocks Marine One Maneuvers, Then USMC Joins the Conversation and Shuts Him Down

By Jared Harris
Published October 30, 2020 at 4:01pm
P Share Print

One journalist’s smug mockery of a Marine One flight was shut down by the United States Marine Corps itself, which issued a no-nonsense fact check in less than 24 hours.

The supposed controversy came after President Donald Trump shared a video to Twitter on Wednesday.

In the top half of the clip, taken during an October 23 rally in Florida, Marine One appears to hover over a pro-Trump crowd while Creedence Clearwater Revival’s “Fortunate Son” plays over the footage.

In contrast to the high-energy MAGA rally, the bottom half shows Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden approaching a small gathering of socially distanced people at an event of his own.

TRENDING: Watch: Obama's Swing State Appearance Falls Flat as Biden and Team Miss His Cue

The epic footage soon ended up in the establishment media’s crosshairs.

“Is Marine One really swooping over rally crowds to whip up supporters of the president?” Washington Post national security correspondent Greg Miller asked in a Twitter post.

“(Or is this a new way to disperse covid droplets?)”

This assessment carries an apparent accusation of recklessness on the part of Marine One’s flight crew.

After all, even with the world’s most skilled pilots, mechanical failures and accidents do happen. When these disasters do happen, hovering over a crowd of hundreds is not the best place to be.

Thankfully, it seems any question about the crew’s ability was quickly put to rest by the USMC.

RELATED: Majority of Americans Are Massively Wrong About Hunter Biden's Laptop

“The flight did not fly over (or hover over) the assembled crowd,” the USMC wrote in a reply to Miller.

“The entire flight was conducted in accordance with [U.S. Navy] and Marine Corps regulations, operating procedures and safety protocols. Marine One landed a safe distance from the crowd.”

The crew of any Marine One flight, a designation given to any USMC aircraft carrying the president, is guaranteed to be of the highest caliber.

For the Marine flight carrying Trump in Florida last week, it appears that this was still the case.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





P Share Print
Jared Harris
Content Editor
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard and is a husband, dad and aspiring farmer.
Jared has written more than 200 articles and assigned hundreds more since he joined The Western Journal in February 2017. He is a husband, dad, and aspiring farmer. He was an infantryman in the Arkansas and Georgia National Guard. If he's not with his wife and son, then he's either shooting guns or working on his motorcycle.
Location
Arkansas
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Military, firearms, history







Journalist Mocks Marine One Maneuvers, Then USMC Joins the Conversation and Shuts Him Down
Walmart Pulls Guns and Ammo from Sales Floor Over Fears of Civil Unrest
Bill O'Reilly Blown Away as '100% of Corporate Media Blacked Out' New Biden Bombshell
Hillary Laughs as She Reveals Her New, Powerful Role in the Election Process
With Only 9 Days To Go Before Election, Biden Calls Another Lid While Trump Is Securing Peace in the Middle East
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×