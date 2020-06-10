While Democrats and their media allies continue to demonize law enforcement officers amid escalating anti-police rhetoric, one journalist is offering a stark reminder of what lawlessness looks like.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender joined CNN’s Alisyn Camerota Monday to speak about a veto-proof majority of the council’s pledge to dismantle the city’s police department following the death of George Floyd.

Those hoping Bender, a member of Minnesota’s progressive Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party, would offer lucid answers to the questions posed to her were surely disappointed.

Bender was asked what would happen in a hypothetical scenario in which a person needs help when their home is being burglarized, but can’t call the police.

“I mean, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors, and myself, too” Bender told CNN. “And I know that that comes from a place of privilege.”

TRENDING: Pelosi Catches Fire for New Low in Pandering: Kneels Before Introducing 'Justice in Policing' Act

“Because for those of us for whom the system is working, I think we need to step back and imagine what it would feel like to already live in that reality where calling the police may mean more harm is done,” Bender added.

Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender on the intent to defund and dismantle the city’s police department: “[We] have looked up ways we can shift the response away from our armed police officers… the groundwork is laid already”https://t.co/wpF6KVqkBv pic.twitter.com/RdYbkqEdhL — New Day (@NewDay) June 8, 2020

Former CBS News correspondent Lara Logan, who alleges she was brutally gang-raped in 2011 while attempting to report from Cairo, Egypt, was particularly incensed by the comment.

Do you think the left's stance on law enforcement will hurt them in November? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (64 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

“I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then,” Logan tweeted Monday in response to the CNN clip.

“Would that have been my white privilege talking? I’ve stood against racism all my life, don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heart breaks.”

I remember when I was being gang-raped & beaten by a mob in Egypt, would have been great to have a police force to call then. Would that have been my white privilege talking? I’ve stood against racism all my life,don’t have a racist bone in my body. My heart breaks… https://t.co/U4USN1cMP6 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) June 9, 2020

Logan recounted her harrowing ordeal to Newsweek last month in an interview during which she also took down the same liberal media that refuses to hold people like Bender completely accountable when they express deranged sentiments.

RELATED: Media Bias: Axios Allows Reporters To Protest, Will Even Cover Bail & Medical Bills

“They pretend to care about real journalism, but what they care about is squashing any journalism that doesn’t align with their goals,” Logan said of the liberal media.

If CNN or Camerota had an ounce of journalistic integrity, Bender would have been grilled following her remarks.

She wasn’t.

Logan, who has experienced something no woman should ever have to, was apparently so stirred by the interview she felt compelled to comment. It’s tragic.

The woke left is no longer championing equity in policing or societal equality. They are pushing for lawlessness and the takedown of civility.

There seems to be a notion among woke leftists that the cancers of crime and criminal behavior were somehow created by years of institutional racism at the hands of police officers and the broader criminal justice system.

They were not. Criminologists have varying opinions on what causes some people to engage in acts of crime, but we do know that on a general level, crime occurs because there is evil in the world, and because people of all races express that evil through their actions.

Many liberals have now convinced themselves that acts of inhumane brutality are mere political statements about injustice, and that by defunding, disbanding or disarming police officers, human behavior will shift.

This is pure liberal fantasy.

The country’s law enforcement officers are quite literally the only thing standing between law and order and anarchy, and they’re being demonized as anti-police sentiment continues to blaze, thanks in large part to people such as Bender and even Camerota.

In a chaotic place such as Cairo in 2011, those who allegedly brutalized Logan felt emboldened to behave like animals. They will probably never face justice for it, either.

But heinous acts such as gang rape are not isolated to Egypt.

They occur in places where lawlessness runs rampant and civility and order are replaced by anarchy.

Criminals do not follow laws. That is why they are criminals.

In the absence of the thin blue line in American cities, we have seen what can happen, and it isn’t a kumbaya of fine citizens looking after one another.

Calling the police might be a privilege, but it’s a privilege offered to all Americans, and it should not be taken for granted.

We certainly shouldn’t be attempting to remove that privilege from our society so we can appease an angry mob.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.