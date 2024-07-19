Share
News

Journalist Slapped with 4-Figure Fine for Mocking Politician's Height

 By The Associated Press  July 19, 2024 at 8:08am
Share

A judge in Milan has ordered an Italian journalist to pay nearly $5,500 in damages to Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni for mocking her height in social media posts.

The judge ruled on Wednesday that two social media posts by journalist Giulia Cortese, who was also handed a suspended fine of about $1,300, amounted to “body shaming.”

The prime minister’s attorney said she would donate the fine to charity if the sentence against Cortese is confirmed and the money is paid.

In October 2021, when Meloni was still in opposition, Cortese posted a digitally altered picture on X showing the conservative politician standing in front of a bookshelf with an image of Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini in the background.

Trending:
Dem Politician Protesting Homeless Shelter Chomps Down on Deputy Police Chief

Meloni reacted on Facebook by saying that the fake image was of “unique gravity” and announced that she would take legal action.

In the exchange that followed, Cortese described Meloni as a “little woman.”

She then wrote in a separate post: “You don’t scare me, Giorgia Meloni. After all, you’re only 1.2 meters tall. I can’t even see you.”

Should this fine be overturned?

That translates to less than 4 feet tall.

Italian media report that Meloni’s height is between 5 feet, 2 inches and 5 feet, 4 inches, though she has never officially disclosed it.

Reacting to the judge’s verdict, Cortese said late Thursday that the Italian government has a “serious problem with freedom of expression and journalistic dissent.”

She wrote that “these are bad times for independent Journalists and opinion leaders. Let’s hope for better days ahead.”

Related:
Comedian Bob Newhart Dead at 94

She added that she may consider appealing the verdict.

Meloni’s government has been accused by the left-wing opposition of using legal action to put pressure on journalists and critics.

The Western Journal has reviewed this Associated Press story and may have altered it prior to publication to ensure that it meets our editorial standards.

Truth and Accuracy

Submit a Correction →



We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Tags:
, , , , , , ,
Share
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is an independent, not-for-profit news cooperative headquartered in New York City. Their teams in over 100 countries tell the world’s stories, from breaking news to investigative reporting. They provide content and services to help engage audiences worldwide, working with companies of all types, from broadcasters to brands. Photo credit: @AP on Twitter
The Associated Press was the first private sector organization in the U.S. to operate on a national scale. Over the past 170 years, they have been first to inform the world of many of history's most important moments, from the assassination of Abraham Lincoln and the bombing of Pearl Harbor to the fall of the Shah of Iran and the death of Pope John Paul.

Today, they operate in 263 locations in more than 100 countries relaying breaking news, covering war and conflict and producing enterprise reports that tell the world's stories.
Location
New York City




Journalist Slapped with 4-Figure Fine for Mocking Politician's Height
Comedian Bob Newhart Dead at 94
Major Manufacturer Issues Warning to Owners of 24,000 Hybrid Vehicles: Park Outside
Powerful Home Cleaning Machine Recalled: More Than 150 Burns Reported Since June
Investigators Find Photos of Trump and Telling Search History on Rally Shooter's Phone
See more...

Conversation