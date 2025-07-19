Journalist Unmasks 'Violent Dwarf Portland Antifa Member' Who's Terrorizing Locals

Independent journalist Andy Ngo shared a post spotlighting Justin Bowen, an alleged Antifa menace known in Portland for run-ins with police and for terrorizing the locals.

Ngo, a conservative known for his coverage of Antifa, shared Bowen’s mugshot and other photos on the social media platform X on Friday.

“Violent dwarf Portland Antifa member Justin W. Bowen, who is facing charges for allegedly brandishing a knife at a disabled woman near the @ICEgov facility, is posting images on his social media suggesting shooting up ICE agents,” Ngo wrote on X.

“He also threatens to release the home address of a @PortlandPolice officer,” Ngo wrote.

SHORT TEMPER: Violent dwarf Portland Antifa member Justin W. Bowen, who is facing charges for allegedly brandishing a knife at a disabled woman near the @ICEgov facility, is posting images on his social media suggesting shooting up ICE agents. He also threatens to release the… https://t.co/cyyHdo3wOr pic.twitter.com/xcfpT5aO9u — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2025

Ngo also shared an interview with a disabled woman named Cindy, who alleged that Bowen was arrested and released after he threatened her with a knife.

Bowen is reportedly facing charges for the incident, according to the citizen journalist who interviewed Cindy and posted it Wednesday.

“Now I carry bear mace, and I’m scared.”@hunnybadgermom interviewed a disabled woman who lives in the subsidized units near the Portland ICE building under siege by Antifa. The woman says she was threatened with a knife by Antifa militant Justin Bowen. pic.twitter.com/QtqDDVI6PV — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 16, 2025

“Now, I carry bear mace, and I’m scared all the time, and I’m afraid to go outside,” Cindy told the citizen journalist. “And after they arrested him, he was out within four hours.”

Bowen is also listed on AntifaWatch.

According to his Portland police records, Bowen is a black male who is 25 years old and stands 4 feet and 4 inches tall.

He’s been arrested and released four times by Portland police, each time for misdemeanor offenses, a fact noted by Cindy.

In 2021, Bowen was among 15 Antifa radicals arrested in Portland for disorderly conduct and property damage.

Police charged Bowen with interfering with a peace officer, attempted assault on a public safety officer, disorderly conduct, carrying a concealed weapon, and reckless endangerment, Fox News reported in January of that year.

But his rap sheet went even further back than that.

In October 2020, Bowen was involved in another destructive riot in Portland, and arrested for two counts of assault in the fourth degree and the unlawful use of pepper spray, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

