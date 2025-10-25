Share
Journalists Uncover Antifa 'Hit List' on the Streets on Portland

 By C. Douglas Golden  October 25, 2025 at 8:26am
How desperate are Antifa members to have their antics on the streets of Portland, Oregon, unrecognized? So much so that leftist groups have started distributing fliers so that they can identify independent journalists who’ve been chronicling what they’ve been up to.

The identification chart — dubbed a “hit list” by one of the journalists — was apparently posted publicly during recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the Portland area.

Cam Higby, Chad Caton, and an X user known as @oceanplot were identified as “far right ‘content creators’” or “far-right/right-leaning streamers” in posters that all of them obtained:

A full version of the poster graphic obtained by @oceanploit warns Antifa protesters: “Do. Not. Take. The. Bait.”

“They will travel to different cities in order to create content that fits their narrative,” the poster claimed, along with pictures of the individuals on the “hit list.”

Does the Trump administration need to make shutting Antifa down a priority?

“Don’t give it to them!” it commands.

As @oceanplot said on X, “I want to talk to you, poster maker, to understand your perspective. Let’s do an interview.” Compare that with how the Portland Antifa protesters acted during “protests” earlier this week:

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

It’s a bit difficult not to call this a “hit list” when it literally led to death threats and assault against one of the independent journalists involved. But, hey — at least they’re passing down the values to the kids!

Unfortunately, this didn’t really make the news much as 1) it was hardly the biggest crime news this week in Portland, what with Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups getting taken down in a gambling investigation and 2) it feels like, since 2020, you’d do better finding a week without an Antifa thug getting themselves arrested in PDX.

However, there were at least two people arrested for protests at Portland’s ICE facility on Thursday, the Portland Tribune reported Friday, which brings the total number of arrests there to 55. And as for not giving independent journalists “content that fits their narrative”? They may have paid attention to the “hit list,” but they definitely didn’t look at that part.

C. Douglas Golden
Contributor, Commentary
C. Douglas Golden is a writer who splits his time between the United States and Southeast Asia. Specializing in political commentary and world affairs, he's written for Conservative Tribune and The Western Journal since 2014.
