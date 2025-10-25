Journalists Uncover Antifa 'Hit List' on the Streets on Portland

How desperate are Antifa members to have their antics on the streets of Portland, Oregon, unrecognized? So much so that leftist groups have started distributing fliers so that they can identify independent journalists who’ve been chronicling what they’ve been up to.

The identification chart — dubbed a “hit list” by one of the journalists — was apparently posted publicly during recent protests against Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions in the Portland area.

Cam Higby, Chad Caton, and an X user known as @oceanplot were identified as “far right ‘content creators’” or “far-right/right-leaning streamers” in posters that all of them obtained:

I captured the flag in Portland pic.twitter.com/Yi31D0pkfk — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 23, 2025

BREAKING — @camhigby and @ImFiredUp2 just recovered the so-called “hit list” of journalists off the telephone pole. Masked protestors surrounded them, but they walked away with the poster. The poster had encouraged anti-ICE protestors to avoid certain journalists & videographers pic.twitter.com/9a8yQi9F0F — oceanplot (@oceanplot) October 23, 2025

A full version of the poster graphic obtained by @oceanploit warns Antifa protesters: “Do. Not. Take. The. Bait.”

“They will travel to different cities in order to create content that fits their narrative,” the poster claimed, along with pictures of the individuals on the “hit list.”

Does the Trump administration need to make shutting Antifa down a priority? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 100% (107 Votes) No: 0% (0 Votes)

“Don’t give it to them!” it commands.

Apparently this is the full graphic of that poster. In addition to naming me there, they used stills from my interviews with people on the ground. I’m still trying to arrange an interview with the creator! I will be on the ground tonight if you see me and wanna talk. pic.twitter.com/h6vrSDkKJG — oceanplot (@oceanplot) October 22, 2025

As @oceanplot said on X, “I want to talk to you, poster maker, to understand your perspective. Let’s do an interview.” Compare that with how the Portland Antifa protesters acted during “protests” earlier this week:

WARNING: The following videos contain vulgar language that some viewers will find offensive.

🚨WATCH: Masked THUG pulls up and threatens to SHOOT @Tommy4Trump420 Where is @PortlandPolice? pic.twitter.com/J819iiT4jp — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 24, 2025

🚨WATCH: MORE DEATH THREATS AGAINST ME AT PORTLAND ICE PROTEST “You want to be Charlie Kirk 2? You want to say hi to your boy? He’s waiting for you b*tch” pic.twitter.com/XOMz6ezENy — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 24, 2025

🚨 PORTLAND ICE PROTESTOR ASSAULTS ME Protestor brought her 2 toddler aged children to ICE protest today. When confronted about why she would bring children here when there is almost daily occurrences of violence and tear gas, another woman hits me with her umbrella. Let’s… pic.twitter.com/YSC0tVKg54 — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) October 23, 2025

It’s a bit difficult not to call this a “hit list” when it literally led to death threats and assault against one of the independent journalists involved. But, hey — at least they’re passing down the values to the kids!

Unfortunately, this didn’t really make the news much as 1) it was hardly the biggest crime news this week in Portland, what with Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups getting taken down in a gambling investigation and 2) it feels like, since 2020, you’d do better finding a week without an Antifa thug getting themselves arrested in PDX.

However, there were at least two people arrested for protests at Portland’s ICE facility on Thursday, the Portland Tribune reported Friday, which brings the total number of arrests there to 55. And as for not giving independent journalists “content that fits their narrative”? They may have paid attention to the “hit list,” but they definitely didn’t look at that part.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.