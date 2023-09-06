Share
Commentary

Joy Behar Addresses Whoopi Goldberg's Glaring Absence from 'The View' in First Show Back from Break

 By Bryan Chai  September 6, 2023 at 3:25pm
We are a little less than 15 months away from Election Day 2024… which means it’s just about time to cue up the performative nonsense from the far-left.

You know what would be really helpful for a historically unpopular president seeking re-election as the country (quite literally) burns around him? A pandemic that could trigger all manner of policies that would leave the general election vulnerable to manipulation.

And wouldn’t you know it? The Democrats just happen to have one of those in their back pocket!

Just a day after first lady Jill Biden announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19 (for the second time, despite multiple vaccines), “The View” made its return to television for its 27th season.

But one of the pillars of that shrill show, Whoopi Goldberg, was missing. Co-host Joy Behar broke the news.

“As you can see, Whoopi is not here,” Behar said. “She has COVID.”

After an audible reaction from the audience, Behar added, “Yes, it’s back!” as if she were talking about some slasher movie villain.

Do you think mask and vaccine mandates are coming back?

Just to get this out of the way: I genuinely hope that both Goldberg and Mrs. Biden fully recover from this mild cold — I mean, uh, COVID — and suffer no lingering effects from it.

But with that said, boy, isn’t this some convenient timing?

Goldberg’s diagnosis was revealed shortly before conservative pundit Clay Travis pointed out that a school in Maryland is bringing back mask mandates for its students:

It’s easy to be cynical when this sort of fear-mongering from the left goes virtually unchecked. But on Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” the cynics were all but proved right.

“So Whoopi is still under the thing — the COVID weather,” Behar said before hilariously pointing out that this is Goldberg’s third bout with COVID-19.

Behar, perhaps realizing what she was spewing, quickly went into damage control mode: “But, you know, people write, ‘Well, if she got the vaccination, how come she still gets it?’ Because she’s not dead, she’s just a little bit under the weather.

“If you don’t get [the vaccine] and you get the disease, you might die.”



And there it is.

Look, this writer is totally unqualified to comment on the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and is not going to tell you what you should and shouldn’t do with your own body.

But it is undeniable that the definition of vaccination has slowly been changed to seemingly retrofit this idea that vaccines aren’t meant to prevent, but to mitigate — no matter how much outlets like The Associated Press try to contextualize it.

So, again, here’s to the total and complete recovery of Goldberg and Biden.

But don’t spit on Americans’ intelligence and try to tell them it’s raining.

Bryan Chai
Sr. Editor / Sr. Writer
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics.
Bryan Chai has written news and sports for The Western Journal for more than five years and has produced more than 1,300 stories. He specializes in the NBA and NFL as well as politics. He graduated with a BA in Creative Writing from the University of Arizona. He is an avid fan of sports, video games, politics and debate.
