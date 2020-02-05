SECTIONS
Joy Behar Admits She's 'Praying' That Trump Goes 'Completely Nuts' at State of the Union

By Randy DeSoto
Published February 4, 2020 at 5:47pm
“The View” co-host Joy Behar said on Tuesday’s program she is praying that President Donald Trump will “go off-script and be completely nuts” during his State of the Union address.

Behar began the segment saying, “I’m just hoping, you know, let’s watch the body language, you know? [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi’s going to be sitting behind him, and I’m hoping she’ll have a sign that says ‘Impeached! Na-na, na-na!'”

Last month, Pelosi told ABC News host George Stephanopoulos that Trump will “be impeached forever” regardless of whether the Senate votes to acquit him.

Behar suggested what could trigger the president to go off-script could be seeing House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler sitting in the audience during the State of the Union.

Both oversaw the House impeachment inquiry against Trump and served as managers during the Senate impeachment trial.

“Somebody told me that Nadler and Schiff and those guys are going to be right in front which will freak him out! He’s going to be freaked!” Behar said.

“They’re saying [his speech] has to be presidential. Stay on script,” she continued.

“Yeah, like he’s going to be presidential. There’s no way this guy knows how to be presidential, and I’m hoping he’ll just get freaked out, go off-script and be completely nuts. That’s what I’m praying for!”

Do you think Trump will win re-election in November?

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked Behar if she felt Trump would bring up impeachment.

“He will. Because he’s obsessed with it,” Behar responded.

Co-host Meghan McCain disagreed, arguing there is “no way” the president will bring up impeachment.

“But when he sees Nadler’s face, he might just trigger himself,” Behar interjected, with a smile.

“This is a pipe dream,” McCain said, “that Trump’s going to go off-script and be crazy.”

“He’s doing pretty well,” she added. “I just don’t think that he’s going to de-combust in front of the State of the Union is logical.”

White House Deputy Principal Press Secretary Hogan Gidley told reporters on Tuesday that Trump’s speech currently does not mention impeachment, CBS News reported.

“I’ve seen the speech tonight, and I’ve not seen the word impeachment,” Gidley said, but added the caveat, “As he likes to say, we’ll see what happens.”

Randy DeSoto
Randy DeSoto has written more than 1,000 articles for The Western Journal since he joined the company in 2015. He is a graduate of West Point and Regent University School of Law. He is the author of the book "We Hold These Truths" and screenwriter of the political documentary "I Want Your Money."
