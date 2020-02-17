Joy Behar Brings Holocaust Survivor into Border Debate, It Backfires Almost Instantly

‘The View” co-host Joy Behar attempted to compare the horrors of the Holocaust to the detention of migrants at America’s southern border, but it didn’t quite go as she hoped.

The ABC talk show welcomed Holocaust survivors Millie and Mikhl Baran to honor Holocaust Memorial Day last month.

The couple appeared with their two adult daughters to share their experiences and showcase an inspirational video about their lives together.

The video, narrated by Whoopi Goldberg, depicts the couple’s journey to America after World War II. Like so many others, the Barans arrived in this country with no money and little knowledge of the English language. They spent their lives teaching children Jewish customs and sharing stories of their time in Germany.

The Barans said they hoped their legacy would show future generations the importance of kindness and prayed their story would help ensure the Holocaust never happens again.

During the discussion, Behar unsurprisingly used a touching and powerful moment to bash President Donald Trump’s immigration policies.

She said, “We just heard in the video that you had to wait over four years before you could come into this country. … You know, some people are experiencing that right now in our country. These children are at the border, and they’re not letting people in, and it’s just tragic to me and to you, I’m sure. Would you like to speak to that at all?”

Millie Baran responded by saying she empathized with those trying to enter the country and spoke about how tragic being separated from one’s family would be.

She continued, “I realized, who doesn’t want to come to America? The best land in the world. The lucky ones who can come here, a land of opportunity, of freedom. To us, it was a dream to get here.

“Naturally, it was worth it to wait, because when we came here, I practically kissed the earth.”

“We lived in Brownsville, Brooklyn, for 10 years,” Baran said. “I loved the place. My best memories are from there. We felt so free. We were walking the streets, all kinds of people, all races. We felt at home. At night, during the day — we were so deprived of being free, so that was for us a miracle.”

While she said the four-year wait was difficult, she pointed out the importance of following the laws and said it is not enough to want to enter the country.

“When we saw what happened with the people who wanted to come to America, naturally — it’s a land of laws,” Baran said. “You cannot just come and want to come in.

“But I’m sure that the United States will find a way how to accommodate people who want freedom, who want a good life.”

Behar probably realized she had made a mistake in attempting to get a Holocaust survivor to compare her experience with what’s going on at the U.S. border.

She seemed to be at loss for words after her effort backfired.

This isn’t the first time those on the left have likened the president’s policies to those of the Nazis, but whether it’s New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez or Joy Behar, this overused talking point doesn’t become any more accurate.

Those waiting or detained at the southern border were not taken from their homes against their will, nor are they being executed.

To compare the human rights atrocities in Nazi Germany to the Trump administration’s enforcement of immigration law is unbelievably offensive to those who suffered during the Holocaust.

This provides yet another example of how out of touch and arrogant those on the left really are.

