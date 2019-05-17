Joy Behar Calls for All Pro-Life ‘White Guys’ To Get Vasectomies

According to “The View” host Joy Behar on Wednesday, white men who oppose abortion should undergo an operation so they can never have children, particularly those Alabama legislators who backed a near-total ban on abortion.

During the show, Behar called for an image to be displayed that showed 25 white men who voted for the ban, which only allows abortion in cases where the mother’s health is at risk.

“Can we look at a picture of the panel of men who did this? There it is. Gee, what do they have in common? They’re all men, all white guys,” she said.

“Maybe we should make it a law that they should all be required to get a vasectomy, that group in particular,” she said.

“That would solve the problem.”

Although Behar and others pointed the finger at white male legislators who supported the ban, women played a major role in the proposal becoming law.

Republican Alabama State Rep. Terri Collins sponsored the legislation.

Collins has made no secret of her hope that court challenges to the law will ultimately lead to overturning the Roe v. Wade decision in 1973 that legalized abortion in America.

Opponents have said they plan to oppose the new law.

“This bill is about challenging Roe v. Wade and protecting the lives of the unborn because an unborn baby is a person who deserves love and protection,” Collins said Tuesday after the Senate voted 25-6 to support her bill, HB 314, which had earlier passed the Alabama House 74-3.

“I have prayed my way through this bill. This is the way we get where we want to get eventually,” she said, according to The Washington Post.

“I’ve answered many emails from people who have poured out their hearts with real stories that were true,” Collins said, according to Al.com.

“My goal with this bill is not to hurt them in any way. My goal with this bill, and I think all of our goal, is to have Roe vs. Wade turned over, and that decision be sent back to the states so that we can come up with our laws that address and include amendments and things that address those issues,” she said.

Another woman — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey — signed the bill into law Wednesday.

“To the bill’s many supporters, this legislation stands as a powerful testament to Alabamians’ deeply held belief that every life is precious and that every life is a sacred gift from God,” Ivey said in a statement, according to the Associated Press.

During “The View” on Wednesday, co-host Sunny Hostin said she fears Alabama’s plan to overturn Roe v. Wade will succeed.

“I think it will reach the Supreme Court. I’ve said it before that by the end of 2019 we’ll see that abortion will be either severely restricted or illegal in about 20 states. But this has always been the plan. It has always been the plan at least since 1973 to challenge Roe vs. Wade,” she said.

“Completely overturning it? I think now is the first time since 1973 that it is possible,” she added.

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, who said she believes that life begins at conception, said that although the law may reach the Supreme Court, she doubted the landmark abortion ruling would be overturned.

