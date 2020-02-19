Joy Behar Claims Mitt Romney Is 'The Only Patriot on the Right' and 'The Rest of Them Are Trash'

Joy Behar of “The View” has consigned everyone on the political right to the trash heap with one exception — Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah.

Earlier this month, Romney — whose personal antipathy to President Donald Trump dates back to the 2016 Republican presidential primaries — joined Senate Democrats in voting to remove Trump from office during Trump’s impeachment trial.

Trump, however, was acquitted.

Romney’s anti-Trump vote made him a liberal hero, and Behar added to that Tuesday during a debate that focused on former National Security Advisor John Bolton and his new book.

Bolton’s book caused ripples in the impeachment trial after media accounts said that it would substantiate claims from Democrats that Trump linked military aid to Ukraine with that nation’s government investigating the activities of Hunter Biden and former Vice President Joe Biden in the country.

“The only patriot on the right, right now to me, is Romney. He’s the only one who stuck his neck out. The rest of them are trash,” Behar said Tuesday, according to a video clip posted by Breitbart.

The comment did not play well on Twitter:

TRASH? @joyvbhar It’s not what a man put’s into his mouth that defiles him, it’s what comes out of his mouth that defiles him.

Joy Behar: Romney Is the Only Patriot on the Right, ‘The Rest of Them Are Trash’ https://t.co/DVe2RveFzz via @BreitbartNews — Paul (@Paul70789405) February 19, 2020

Joy Behar: Romney Is the Only Patriot on the Right, ‘The Rest of Them Are Trash’ https://t.co/UuK92qJXts via @BreitbartNews Shocking how hateful these people are! The left has so much hate & contempt for America & the people supporting our Country. — Shelly H (@ur2phunny) February 19, 2020

Although Romney’s vote earned him support among anti-Trump liberals, some Utah Republicans remain irked that Romney sided with Democrats, according to KUTV.

The party has resolutions on tap that will support Trump’s acquittal and urge Romney to step aside.

“We want to express our disapproval of that vote,” Brandon Beckham, who developed the resolution in support of Trump’s acquittal, said in speaking on Romney’s vote against the president.

The resolution would show Utah’s Republican Party “strongly disagrees with the vote cast,” and would urge “all Utah elected Republicans to work with President Trump to implement the conservative policies of the America First agenda that are helping our country succeed,” Beckham told KUTV.

Steven Clark, chair of the Sanpete County GOP, said he wrote the resolution calling on Romney to step down because he believes the Utah senator voted based on his “personal animus” toward Trump.

“I feel like Mitt Romney has betrayed the party, betrayed the voters,” Clark said.

Votes on the resolutions could be held as soon as Feb. 29.

Behar’s comment on “The View” about Romney came while the other co-hosts were discussing Bolton.

Meghan McCain had noted, disapprovingly, that Bolton was teasing the contents of his book in a recent appearance.

“He was asked about [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky, and instead of giving an answer to the students at Duke, he said, ‘You’ll love chapter 14,’ meaning, like, buy it. And it’s like if you are giving a speech at a college, I think that you should be candid,” McCain said. “But instead, he’s like extremely self-promotional. He seems to want to be a celebrity in a way.”

It would be great if nobody bought John Bolton’s book https://t.co/blaTeXd3Ft — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) February 18, 2020

“I think there’s a certain amount of people in politics that just can’t let the spotlight go, and unfortunately — I used to really like him — Ambassador Bolton seems to fit in that box,” she added.

