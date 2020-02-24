Joy Behar Claims She Was Never 'All In' for Bernie, Meghan McCain Brings Up Evidence to the Contrary

Even Joy Behar is backing down.

Faced with the prospect that socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont might be the Democratic Party’s 2020 presidential nominee after his win Saturday in the Nevada caucuses, the harridan on ABC’s “The View” on Monday tried to shrug off her previous support for the fan of Fidel Castro’s Cuba.

But co-host Meghan McCain wasn’t letting her off easy.

The issue came up when McCain — who represents the sole conservative view on the otherwise solidly liberal panel — was describing what Sanders’ clear momentum means to the sane part of the country.

“For conservatives, this is where I think Democrats are at,” McCain said. “I think the era of the moderate Democrat is long gone. I think it’s full socialism all day long, and at least we know now as conservatives it’s going to be ‘the squad,’ AOC and Rashida Tlaib and Bernie …

“I look at them and it’s what I see. … They’re popular now.”

It’s tough to make out the exact words, with all the crosstalk typical of “The View,” but it’s pretty clear Behar disagreed, shaking her head and saying, “No.”

“You love him!” McCain said. “You named your dog after him!”

Even then Behar tried to demur.

“I was never all in on Bernie,” she said, not entirely convincingly. “I named my dog after him, it was a joke.”

Check out the video here:

Behar might be trying to play off her past support for Sanders now as though it were some kind of a joke, but it’s a good bet that what she’s really feeling is the distinct possibility that the aging socialist with the obsolete philosophy is really going to be the titular leader of the Democratic Party come convention time in Milwaukee.

For Democrats everywhere — very much including those on the set of “The View” — that prospect should be terrifying.

Do you think Democrats are scared Sanders might actually be their nominee?

To put it simply, the United States is not exactly a country that’s ripe for socialist revolution.

The economy is humming, unemployment is low, and a Gallup poll taken in the first two weeks of the month shows more Americans saying they are “satisfied” with the way things are going than at any time in the past 15 years.

There’s a good chance that when November rolls around, voters faced with a choice between the incumbent President Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders — the screaming socialist lunatic who tries to make up with volume what his arguments lack in logic — are going to remember how well off they are.

Democrat media mouthpieces such as MSNBC’s Chris Matthews know Sanders is a loser for Dems. Political pros such as former Bill Clinton strategist James Carville know it.

And clearly Joy Behar knows it, too.

Take a look at this video from 2017 where she introduces Bernie to his namesake. Does this look joking to you?

WATCH: @JoyVBehar‘s new pooch Bernie meets his namesake — Sen. @BernieSanders! “Looks like a very smart dog to me,” he told us! 🐶 pic.twitter.com/KTS3WZgtKW — The View (@TheView) July 19, 2017

That was then. Sanders was a postscript to the 2016 election — a Democratic challenger who might well have cost Hillary Clinton significant support but wasn’t the face of the future of the party.

This is now. The senator has a delegate lead, momentum and a horde of fanatical supporters who are determined not to let him be denied the Democratic nomination again.

Sane people know what a Sanders nomination is likely to do to Democratic chances, from the top of the ballot down to dog catcher.

Even sane Democrats know that.

Like Joy Behar, they can try backing away now, but they might find out it’s too late.

