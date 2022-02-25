Joy Behar of “The View” was slammed for fretting over the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on her vacation plans even as Ukrainians were being slaughtered as they tried to defend their country.

During Thursday’s segment, the ABC show’s panelists were kicking around the impact of the invasion that began hours before they gathered in the studio to chat.

Co-host Sunny Hostin said she was concerned about those who would be harmed and displaced by the conflict.

“Estimates are 50,000 Ukrainians will be dead or wounded and that this is going to start a humanitarian crisis, a refugee crisis in Europe,” Hostin said. “We’re talking about 5 million people that are going to be displaced. I mean, it’s heartbreaking to hear what is going to happen.”

Behar, however, fretted over her plans for a summer trip to Italy, which is about 1,000 miles from Ukraine.

“Well, I’m scared of what’s going to happen in Western Europe, too. You know, you just, you plan a trip, you want to go there,” she said.

Behar continued, “I’ve wanted to go to Italy for four years. I haven’t been able to make it because of the pandemic — and now this, you know. It’s like, who’s going to, what’s going to happen there, too?”







That brought about a sarcastic response from Barstool Sports blogger Kevin Clancy.

“The true horror of the worldwide pandemic and Russia invading Ukraine? Joy Behar hasn’t been able to take her trip to Italy. Thoughts and Prayers for Joy. We hope she makes it through this tragedy,” he tweeted.

Others also shared their condemnations on Twitter.

Joy Behar is the perfect liberal Karen… she doesnt care about people getting killed in Ukraine, just that this might interrupt her trips to Italy. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) February 25, 2022

Joy Behar said she’s upset at Russia because now it’s going to be harder to go on vacation to Europe. This is how out of touch our elites are. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) February 25, 2022

I’ll pay for Joy Behar’s flight to Italy as long as she agrees to not come back. — CHIZ 🇺🇸 (@CHIZMAGA) February 25, 2022

Did Putin even stop to think how his invasion would affect Joy Behar’s trip to Italy? https://t.co/957HDmgaF0 — Karol Markowicz (@karol) February 24, 2022

Later in the show, Hostin compared the mentality of Russian President Vladimir Putin to that of those involved in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol incursion.

“There’s a parallel there to the insurrection,” she said.

“People thought that they could just take the election, and I think that’s why you see so many people on the right thinking that this is OK. This is the fall of our democracy in the world,” Hostin said.

One commentator noted that liberals bear a share of the blame for what is taking shape in Ukraine.

“Had the United States and its European allies not succumbed to hubris, wishful thinking, and liberal idealism and relied instead on realism’s core insights, the present crisis would not have occurred,” Stephen Walt wrote in an analysis for Foreign Policy.

“But until U.S. policymakers temper their liberal hubris and regain a fuller appreciation of realism’s uncomfortable but vital lessons, they are likely to stumble into similar crises in the future,” he wrote.

