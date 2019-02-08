Joy Behar Has Remained Silent Over Resurfaced ‘Beautiful African Woman’ Photos

“The View” host Joy Behar has been quiet about her “beautiful African woman” costume since a 2016 clip resurfaced Wednesday as politicians and organizations are in hot water over blackface controversies.

Behar went as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party when she was 29 years old. Behar also admitted to wearing makeup that was darker than her skin.

The clip originally aired on May 13, 2016, according to Jezebel, which made comments about Behar’s costume choice that year.

Critics pointed out that Megyn Kelly, the former Fox News star who jumped ship to NBC, was ousted by her new employer for questioning blackface as offensive behavior while Behar remains on the show.

Megyn Kelly was fired from her show for asking a hypothetical question about blackface. Joy Behar actually wore blackface, and admitted it, and showed a picture of it on TV, yet she still has her job. https://t.co/dIJdoMmhmz — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) February 7, 2019

“What is racist?” Kelly asked on her then-NBC show “Megyn Kelly Today.”

“You get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on black face on Halloween, or a black person that puts on white face for Halloween. That was OK when I was a kid as long as you were dressing like a character.”

Kelly left NBC days after the blackface comments.

The U.S. has also seen blackface controversies in recent days.

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam found himself in a media storm for a picture on his page in a medical school yearbook that shows one person in blackface and another in a Ku Klux Klan costume.

RELATED: Joy Behar Defends Media Reaction to Covington Video by Admitting ‘We’re Desperate To Get Trump Out of Office’

Virginia Democratic Attorney General Mark Herring also admitted to wearing blackface at a college party in 1980 on Wednesday.

Luxury European brand Gucci was also under fire for selling sweaters that appeared to look like blackface. The brand issued an apology over Twitter Wednesday.

Behar’s representatives and ‘The View’ did not immediately respond to The Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

