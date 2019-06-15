SECTIONS
Joy Behar Links Trump to Cancer, Says Climate Change Is Reason Why Biden Can’t Cure Cancer

By Jack Davis
Published June 15, 2019 at 7:56am
Failure to address climate change was cited by “The View” host Joy Behar this week as a possible reason why Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden might not be able to make good on his pledge to cure cancer.

On Tuesday, Biden promised that his administration would accomplish what has never been done.

“I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said at a campaign stop in Iowa.

Fighting cancer became a major priority for Biden after the 2015 death of his son, Beau, due to brain cancer.

The former vice president launched the Biden Cancer Initiative to promote research into possible cures.

Behar suggested it will not be Biden’s fault if he fails to deliver.

“I would say that curing cancer is going to be much more difficult when there’s so much climate change and pollutants in the environment. Because a lot of cancer is environmentally caused,” she said.

Behar then took a jab at President Donald Trump.

“This president rolls back anything that will clean the air. They’re working against each other if they don’t also clean up the emissions.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, meanwhile, had praise for Biden.

“He already had a big initiative that he helped the government fund for brain cancer. And I think this should be at the forefront of a platform in every way. I don’t know why curing cancer hasn’t been,” Behar said.

Commentators on Twitter were less charitable.

McCain, whose father, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, died of brain cancer, said research so far has come up empty.

Is Biden’s cancer comment a cruel campaign promise?

“They don’t know what causes brain cancer, for whatever it’s worth,” she said.

“You can’t meet anyone who hasn’t been impacted by cancer,” McCain said, noting that mentioning a cure resonates with voters.

“[A]nd so I like it,” she said of Biden’s promise to focus on curing the disease.

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Submit a Correction





Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
