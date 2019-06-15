Joy Behar Links Trump to Cancer, Says Climate Change Is Reason Why Biden Can’t Cure Cancer

Failure to address climate change was cited by “The View” host Joy Behar this week as a possible reason why Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden might not be able to make good on his pledge to cure cancer.

On Tuesday, Biden promised that his administration would accomplish what has never been done.

“I promise you if I’m elected president, you’re going to see the single most important thing that changes America. We’re going to cure cancer,” Biden said at a campaign stop in Iowa.

Fighting cancer became a major priority for Biden after the 2015 death of his son, Beau, due to brain cancer.

The former vice president launched the Biden Cancer Initiative to promote research into possible cures.

Behar suggested it will not be Biden’s fault if he fails to deliver.

“I would say that curing cancer is going to be much more difficult when there’s so much climate change and pollutants in the environment. Because a lot of cancer is environmentally caused,” she said.

Behar then took a jab at President Donald Trump.

“This president rolls back anything that will clean the air. They’re working against each other if they don’t also clean up the emissions.”

“The View” co-host Meghan McCain, meanwhile, had praise for Biden.

“He already had a big initiative that he helped the government fund for brain cancer. And I think this should be at the forefront of a platform in every way. I don’t know why curing cancer hasn’t been,” Behar said.

Commentators on Twitter were less charitable.

Dear @JoeBiden cancer is not one disease. The idea that you can “cure cancer” 2 years from now is ridiculous. But you could promise to ban tobacco, that requires zero research dollars and smoking is a co factor in causation of many cancers as well as other diseases. https://t.co/rid2RgqXG4 — Jennifer Gunter (@DrJenGunter) June 12, 2019

Cancer is unchecked cell growth caused by gene mutations – a core component of evolution. Everyone will get cancer if they live long enough. To promise a cure to cancer is extremely misleading. https://t.co/L2QYiCnPMx — John Haydon👨🏼‍💻 (@johnhaydon) June 12, 2019

The best we could do is invest heavily in science, both basic and applied, and hope to develop more, better, effective treatment options. That would reduce cancer death rates, which have already been falling for 25 years. (Your tax dollars at work!) https://t.co/FD8hPvHkoi — Rob Arthur (@No_Little_Plans) June 11, 2019

McCain, whose father, the late Sen. John McCain of Arizona, died of brain cancer, said research so far has come up empty.

“They don’t know what causes brain cancer, for whatever it’s worth,” she said.

“You can’t meet anyone who hasn’t been impacted by cancer,” McCain said, noting that mentioning a cure resonates with voters.

“[A]nd so I like it,” she said of Biden’s promise to focus on curing the disease.

