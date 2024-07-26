Joy Behar Makes Disgusting X-Rated Joke About Trump, Stuns 'The View' Co-Host Live on Air

Joy Behar stopped spewing leftist drivel just long enough to tell a dirty joke about former President Donald Trump. Ew.

Although there were already plenty of reasons never to watch ABC’s “The View,” Behar sealed the deal Thursday with an X-rated dig about Trump that even the other co-hosts couldn’t stomach from the 81-year-old.

The ladies were fawning over President Joe Biden’s address from Wednesday night, dutifully spinning his decision to drop out of his failing re-election bid as a positive move.

“He’s literally relinquishing power. It’s his dream, the only thing he ever wanted to do, while we have a former president who couldn’t even accept election results when people said, ‘We don’t want you,'” co-host Sara Haines said, according to the U.K.’s Daily Mail.

“You look at Biden listening to the rest of his party and Trump saying, ‘I am the party,’ and I just thought, ‘This was exactly what everyone needed,’ and I just hope he finally can just slow down and chill and be a dad and a grandpa,” Haines said.

“Trump wouldn’t give an inch. Just ask Stormy Daniels,” Behar chimed in.

Whether due to old age or chronic Trump Derangement Syndrome, she apparently couldn’t help herself.

Behar’s colleagues reacted strongly, with co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin admonishing her, with “Oh my Lord, Joy!”

Sunny Hostin, who writes smutty novels when not saying foolish things on television, quipped, “I have to get you to write my next book with me.”

While they were all acting like this was a dunk on the former president, Behar just used the most predictable line of attack “classy” women use to insult men, and one that gold-digging ex-porn star Stormy Daniels has already trotted out.

As is always the case with such insults, it debases Behar far more than it does Trump.

What’s worse is the fact that women of a certain age — ones who are grandmothers — are supposed to have more decorum than Behar decided to display on live television.

These harpies, like Behar, think obscene remarks that come out of their mouths are hilarious, edgy, and will surely knock a man like Trump down a peg.

Instead, it just makes them appear classless and gross while it bounces off a man like Trump, the tough-as-nails guy who took a literal bullet to the head and got right back up.

Behar made a fool of herself on live television for a cheap laugh that would do nothing to harm the intended target.

If she had the wherewithal, she’d be ashamed of herself for going after Trump with locker room talk that women like her to pretend to find repulsive.

The only saving grace is that nobody is watching except shut-ins, people on house arrest, and other sad sacks who have nothing better to do than watch daytime network TV.

