Joy Behar Makes Personal Phone Call To Mike Pence After Anti-Christian Remarks

Joy Behar has reportedly made a personal phone call to apologize to Vice President Mike Pence for mocking his Christian faith.

During the question and answer portion of a shareholder meeting Thursday, Disney CEO Bob Iger told shareholder Justin Danhof that “The View” host had apologized directly to the vice president, according to Fox News.

Danhof, the general counsel for the National Center for Public Policy Research, prefaced his question about Behar by first telling Iger that some of Disney’s decisions have seemed “strange when trust in media is at an all-time low,” in reference to ESPN as a “24/7 anti-Trump tirade channel.”

He then brought up Behar and her controversial discussion on “The View” where she likened Pence’s strong faith to “mental illness.”

“What do you say to the tens of millions of Christians, and President Trump supporters, that your networks have so blatantly offended and ascribed hateful labels?” Danhof asked. “Specifically, do you think, like Mrs. Hostin and Mrs. Behar, that the Christian faith is akin to a dangerous mental illness?”

Iger responded, “I don’t know where I start. First of all, Joy Behar apologized to Vice President Pence directly. She made a call to him and apologized, which I thought was absolutely appropriate.”

He added that he was glad to know the host had apologized because he didn’t “think it was right.”

Danhof told Fox News later that Iger is “not the most powerful man in Hollywood, today he was the most tepid man in Hollywood.”

“He took one real question after about a dozen soliloquies of praise for how great and wonderful he is,” he said.

The controversy started during a Feb. 13 episode of “The View” where the panel discussed former director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison Omarosa Manigault’s suggestion that a President Pence would be worse than Trump, and claimed that the vice president believes God literally speaks to him.

First, co-host Sunny Hostin observed, “I think what’s interesting is she says that Jesus tells Mike Pence things to say.”

“When you have a Mike Pence that now puts this religious veneer on things and who calls people values voters, I think we’re in a dangerous situation,” she added. “Look I’m Catholic. I’m a faithful person, but I don’t know that I want my vice president, um — speaking in tongues and having Jesus speak to him.”

Behar chimed in, “Like I said before, it’s one thing to talk to Jesus. It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness if I’m not correct, hearing voices.”

Pence responded during an interview with C-SPAN following the remarks.

“To have ABC maintain a broadcast forum that compared Christianity to mental illness is just wrong,” Pence said. “It is simply wrong for ABC to have a television program that expresses that kind of religious intolerance.”

The Media Research Center launched a campaign to hold the anti-Christian hosts accountable and reported that ABC received over 30,000 angry phone calls from viewers.

“It is a good first step that Joy Behar privately apologized to Vice President Pence, but it is not nearly enough,” MRC president Brent Bozell said to Fox News. “Behar and ABC need to publicly apologize for the bigoted slurs on ‘The View.’ The bigoted statements made about the Vice President’s Christian faith offended hundreds of millions of Christians across the country, the largest faith group in the United States.”

He continued, “Their apology should, therefore, be as public as their insult. When they do that, this whole matter will be put to rest. Until they do, we will not let up our campaign to let the world — including their advertisers — know of their anti-Christian bigotry.”

