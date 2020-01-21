Joy Behar Marks MLK Day with 2 Indefensible Lies About Donald Trump

Leave it to Joy Behar to bring lies into a national holiday.

Arguably the shrillest of the shrill panelists on ABC’s “The View,” Behar used Monday’s observance of Martin Luther King’s birthday to bring new publicity to two lies leftists peddle about President Donald Trump.

One predates the Trump presidency by years. One dates from his first year in office.

But both are demonstrably wrong, and it’s a pretty good bet Behar knows it.

It’s an even better bet she doesn’t care.

In the opening of Monday’s installment of “The View,” the panelists took turns voicing their thoughts on the day’s significance.

After ringmaster Whoopi Goldberg opened up the discussion by asking if anyone was concerned that Democrats had no “people of color” on stage for last week’s presidential primary debate in Des Moines, Iowa, the Trump-hating Behar took the opportunity to segue – naturally — into a chance to bash Trump.

“What concerns me is that we have a president who demonizes immigrants, or he created this whole lie that President Obama was not born in this country, and that he talks about the marchers and the Klan and the rest of them in Charlottesville as ‘good people on both sides.’

“That type of rhetoric bothers me more than anything.”

Well clearly, as The Daily Caller’s Virginia Kruta pointed out, Behar can’t be bothered to tell the truth about Trump.

While there’s no denying Trump made plenty of headlines during the Obama years by questioning the circumstances surrounded the 44th president’s birth, it’s also well-established that Trump didn’t “create” the controversy.

As even the liberal “fact-checking” site Snopes reported in 2016, the origins of “birtherism” when it came to Obama had nothing to do with Trump.

While questions about Obama’s birth-nationality were circulating before he announced for the presidency in 2007, it was Hillary Clinton’s campaign that pushed the issue during the 2008 primary fight.

A McClatchy story from 2016 was headlined “2 Clinton supporters in ’08 reportedly shared Obama ‘birther’ story,” and cited an Iowa Clinton volunteer and longtime Clinton confidant/hatchetman Sidney Blumenthal as pushing the story.

The article quoted former McClatchy Washington Bureau Chief James Asher recalling a meeting with Blumenthal in 2008.

“During that meeting, Mr. Blumenthal and I met together in my office and he strongly urged me to investigate the exact place of President Obama’s birth, which he suggested was in Kenya,” Asher wrote in an email, according to the report. “We assigned a reporter to go to Kenya, and that reporter determined that the allegation was false.”

Blumenthal denied that account, and the truth about it may never be known (though Blumenthal’s close association with the Clintons tends to weigh against him in any contest that involves honesty). But the point is that the Obama “birtherism” story was circulating in political circles before Trump was known for anything but being a billionaire businessman and reality television star.

However Trump might have publicized the idea that Obama was not born on American soil (he has since recanted), the available evidence shows Trump didn’t “create” it.

In fact, both the evidence and common sense suggest its real prominence was, at its root, the poisonous fruit of the poisonous political ambitions of Hillary Clinton and her husband (like so much of American politics in the past quarter-century).

The second Behar lie is more black and white. Trump’s quote after the 2017 clash in Charlottesville, Virginia, that left one woman dead has been repeatedly distorted by Democratic politicians and their allies in the establishment media.

Trump did not refer to the racists and neo-Nazis who were present at the clash as among the “good people on both sides.”

As another liberal “fact-checking” site, PolitiFact, documented in April 2019, Trump used remarks delivered on Aug. 12, 2017 – a day after the Charlottesville clash – to state: “We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence on many sides, on many sides.”

There’s no shilly-shallying there. No hand-wringing (no matter what former Vice President Joe Biden claimed in his announcement for the presidency).

It was not until Aug 15, four days after the clash, that Trump referred to “very fine people on both sides.” But as the transcript presented by PolitiFact showed, he was not talking about those involved in the actual Charlottesville violence.

He was talking about Virginia residents who’d shown up to oppose the removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee – the issue that sparked what became the deadly confrontation.

The subjects of Trump’s conversation were completely separate, yet the establishment media has spent years deliberately conflating them. Considering her obsession with Trump, it’s unlikely Behar doesn’t know the truth of the matter, but she’s not letting it get in the way of her attacks.

Fortunately, she’s not fooling everybody.

That last one puts it well.

If Democratic politicians, the establishment media, and liberal entertainment figures really were interested in the truth, they’d have to drop their party allegiances and change their whole public presentation.

They don’t, though, as Behar’s quotes demonstrate. The lies are obvious, and indefensible.

The present impeachment circus, the “Russia collusion hoax,” the libel about a statement Trump never made regarding the Charlottesville horror, are all of a piece with the Democratic drive for power.

And Joy Behar is just another public face of it.

