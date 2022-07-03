Share
Commentary

Joy Behar May Leave 'The View' Any Day Now According to Her Own Words

 By Grant Atkinson  July 3, 2022 at 11:48am
One of the mainstays on ABC’s leftist daytime show “The View” may soon be leaving the show.

According to Variety, Joy Behar has been mulling the possibility of leaving the program when her contract ends sometime this summer.

In April 2020, Variety reported Behar first mentioned her plans for retirement in an interview for the nonfiction book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.”

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar said in the book, which first came out in 2019. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Now that the contract is nearing an end, multiple social media users have expressed happiness and relief about her possible exit.

“@JoyVBehar thank Goodness [you’re] leaving the view but your negativity and reputation will always stay a part of you,” one social media user wrote. “What derogatory statements you make are a reflection of who you are and not of the people you talk about.”

Should Joy Behar retire from 'The View'?

Harsh as that sounds, Behar has become infamous for her outrageous statements about people she does not like. In the latest example, she suggested on Monday she wanted to jump out of a plane and land on the Supreme Court following its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In May 2020, Behar called former President Donald Trump a “disgusting racist,” and she suggested anyone who supported him may also be a racist.

This sad tendency to attack or threaten everyone she disagrees with is a large reason why many were celebrating her reported retirement.

When reports of Behar’s possible retirement were swirling in 2020, an ABC representative attempted to throw cold water on the suggestion.

“This is not true,” the representative said. “Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table.”

The fact is that many viewers find Behar’s hate and vitriol far from “fabulous.” Removing her spiteful comments from the airwaves might not be the worst thing.

Grant Atkinson
Associate Reporter
Grant is a graduate of Virginia Tech with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. He has five years of writing experience with various outlets and enjoys covering politics and sports.
