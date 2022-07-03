Joy Behar May Leave 'The View' Any Day Now According to Her Own Words

One of the mainstays on ABC’s leftist daytime show “The View” may soon be leaving the show.

According to Variety, Joy Behar has been mulling the possibility of leaving the program when her contract ends sometime this summer.

In April 2020, Variety reported Behar first mentioned her plans for retirement in an interview for the nonfiction book, “Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.”

“I have a three-year contract,” Behar said in the book, which first came out in 2019. “But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point.

“I don’t see myself staying for more [time]. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening…You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.”

Now that the contract is nearing an end, multiple social media users have expressed happiness and relief about her possible exit.

“@JoyVBehar thank Goodness [you’re] leaving the view but your negativity and reputation will always stay a part of you,” one social media user wrote. “What derogatory statements you make are a reflection of who you are and not of the people you talk about.”

Harsh as that sounds, Behar has become infamous for her outrageous statements about people she does not like. In the latest example, she suggested on Monday she wanted to jump out of a plane and land on the Supreme Court following its decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“It’s not easy to jump out of a plane.” — “The View” co-host @JoyVBehar jokes about her reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court striking down Roe v. Wade while the cast was on a flight pic.twitter.com/sQHnO8Fm9M — The Recount (@therecount) June 27, 2022

In May 2020, Behar called former President Donald Trump a “disgusting racist,” and she suggested anyone who supported him may also be a racist.

Joy Behar on Trump’s “ask China” response to @weijia: “He’s a disgusting racist…And we know it when he goes after China and he goes after a Chinese-American girl…and anybody who still supports this guy needs to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are racist also.” pic.twitter.com/weNCM5hVS0 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) May 12, 2020

This sad tendency to attack or threaten everyone she disagrees with is a large reason why many were celebrating her reported retirement.

Joy Behar Announces That She Is Leaving The View: https://t.co/ikTX6uzIAj pic.twitter.com/bdHlZOLmgz — 🍺 Raymond from Brew Jersey. (@brewjersey) June 6, 2022

@JoyVBehar is an octogenarian who thank god is leaving @TheView — Judy Black (@jblackie01) June 23, 2022

When reports of Behar’s possible retirement were swirling in 2020, an ABC representative attempted to throw cold water on the suggestion.

“This is not true,” the representative said. “Joy was asked what happens at the end of her contract and as she herself made clear in the interview, if she’s ‘as fabulous in [2022] as I am now,’ she will be in her seat at the table.”

The fact is that many viewers find Behar’s hate and vitriol far from “fabulous.” Removing her spiteful comments from the airwaves might not be the worst thing.

