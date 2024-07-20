Joy Behar Mocks Trump for Saying God Saved Him: 'Very Un-Christian'

In case you’ve abandoned watching “The View” given the momentous nature of the news cycle we’re currently in and the inherently frivolous nature of the show’s thoughtless hot takes — or have never taken up viewership of the witless gabfest in the first place — let me fill you in.

The short version: You’re missing quite a bit of what liberal Americans who aren’t thinking are thinking about now.

Just one day after co-host and ringmaster Whoopi Goldberg chastised Donald Trump’s 17-year-old granddaughter for “humanizing” him in a speech at the Republican National Convention, co-host Joy Behar decided to sink to even lower by calling Trump “un-Christian” and a “narcissist” for telling the convention crowd that God spared his life from an assassin’s bullet.

Behar’s remark came after Trump’s acceptance speech at the convention Thursday night, where he described what happened in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13.

“Behind me, and to the right, was a large screen that was displaying a chart of border crossings under my leadership,” Trump said, according to a transcript.

“In order to see the chart, I started to, like this, turn to my right, and was ready to begin a little bit further turn, which I’m very lucky I didn’t do, when I heard a loud whizzing sound and felt something hit me really, really hard. On my right ear. I said to myself, ‘Wow, what was that? It can only be a bullet.’

“And moved my right hand to my ear, brought it down. My hand was covered with blood. Just absolutely blood all over the place. I immediately knew it was very serious. That we were under attack. And in one movement proceeded to drop to the ground. Bullets were continuing to fly as very brave Secret Service agents rushed to the stage. And they really did. They rushed to the stage.

“These are great people at great risk, I will tell you, and pounced on top of me so that I would be protected. There was blood pouring everywhere, and yet in a certain way I felt very safe because I had God on my side. I felt that.”

Later, he said, “I’m not supposed to be here tonight. Not supposed to be here … And I’ll tell you. I stand before you in this arena only by the grace of almighty God.”

What’s this rubbish? First his grandkid tries to make him human, then he attributes his survival to the merciful hand of God?

Cue Behar rant.

The View’s Joy Behar did NOT like that Trump said God was watching over him at his PA rally. BEHAR: “I was raised Catholic. I’m a Christian girl. When something like this happens to you…and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to… pic.twitter.com/3qvF0VfAah — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 19, 2024

“What I want to point out, one thing. I’m speaking to fellow Christians, I was raised Catholic. I’m a Christian girl,” said Behar.

“When something like this happens to you like this assassination attempt and you say something like ‘God was watching me,’ that is a very un-Christian thing to say, because it’s very narcissistic.

“What about Corey — what’s his name? — Comperatore?” she asked, referring to the fire chief in the audience who was killed while shielding his family from the assassin’s bullets. “What about all those guys who got killed on — Sandy Hook?”

Yes, what about all those people who died, ever? God couldn’t have been watching over them, right? He’s only an omnipotent being and all. Gosh, this Trump and his ego.

So, first off, I do not know why Donald Trump is alive and Corey Comperatore or any of the children at Sandy Hook Elementary School are dead. I am not God. Neither is Joy Behar. One of us seems to think we are, however, since one of us is passing judgment on the narcissism of saying God protected Trump from death — which is true, given His omnipotence — while, alas, not protecting others.

Did God have a hand in Trump’s survival? Yes No

Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge via email. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use Yes: 99% (166 Votes) No: 1% (2 Votes)

The problem of evil — the root of man’s fall and the root of all death, physical and spiritual — has been wrestled with by innumerable theologians and philosophers over the centuries: Augustine, Aquinas, Calvin, Kierkegaard, take your pick. Anyone but Joy Behar.

It’s unclear why God’s hand spared Donald Trump — but, if you believe in Him as the all-powerful Deity, it did. What’s more, the Bible makes this pretty clear, something “a Christian girl” like Behar might have wanted to look into:

oh… Proverbs 15:3 – “The eyes of the Lord are in every place, watching the evil and the good.”

Psalm 121:8 – “The Lord keeps watch over you as you come and go, both now and forever.”

1 Peter 5:7 – “Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.”

Psalm 34:15 – “The eyes… — Blue Collar Executive (@A_Sober_Drunk) July 19, 2024

Those are but four. There are quite a few more similar verses where that came from.

But then again, Behar — who claims to be a professing Christian — is no stranger to controversial (and profoundly ignorant) remarks about her own faith. At least when it comes to Republicans, that is.

In 2018, Behar was forced to apologize after she made disparaging remarks about then-Vice President Mike Pence’s personal relationship with the Lord.

“It’s one thing to talk to Jesus,” Behar said. “It’s another thing when Jesus talks to you. That’s called mental illness, if I’m not correct — hearing voices.”

No, that’s called Christianity. Which, to Behar, goes by “mental illness,” “hearing voices,” “narcissistic” and “un-Christian.” Your daily update on what liberal women who aren’t thinking are thinking, ladies and gentlemen.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.