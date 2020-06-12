While defending those she called the “innocent people” who have turned a piece of Seattle into an occupied zone where the law does not run, “The View” co-host Joy Behar applied the label of “domestic terrorist” to President Donald Trump on Thursday before begrudgingly taking it back.

During the segment, the hosts discussed a recent tweet from the president.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” Trump tweeted.

Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 11, 2020

The hosts also noted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted back, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”

Durkan’s tweet referred to Trump’s supposed use of a White House bunker during a Washington, D.C., riot.

Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/H3TXduhlY4 — Mayor Jenny Durkan (@MayorJenny) June 11, 2020

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg began by criticizing Trump, Behar jumped in.

“He has the nerve to call anybody a domestic terrorist. He’s the domestic terrorist,” Behar said.

“He’s the one who’s been impeached for obstructing justice in this country,” she added.

“He’s the one who has friends in jail,” she went on, lumping former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn with Roger Stone and Michael Cohen.

She also said that if Trump wants to help Seattle, “somebody better show him where it is on the map. I doubt that he even knows where it is.”

After co-host Sunny Hostin discussed the meaning of the term “domestic terrorist” and scolded Trump for using it, Goldberg later led Behar down a path to take back some of what Behar had said.

“You were not calling the president a domestic terrorist. You were just saying that his take on this is a little crazier than you thought. Is that right?” Goldberg asked.

“I guess. I mean, I’m not calling anybody names like he does,” Behar replied.

“It’s just that it seems ironic that he would be calling people domestic terrorists. I mean, I’ll get in trouble for calling him a domestic terrorist. He won’t get in trouble for calling innocent people domestic terrorists — that’s the irony of this conversation. So I take it back, I take it back,” she said.

During the conversation, co-host Meghan McCain joined in the Trump-bashing by saying that Trump’s use of the phrase “domestic terrorist” to refer to the Seattle protesters was “something that I take offense to.”

