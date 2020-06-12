SECTIONS
Joy Behar Realizes Her Mistake After Calling Trump a 'Domestic Terrorist'

By Jack Davis
Published June 11, 2020 at 5:01pm
While defending those she called the “innocent people” who have turned a piece of Seattle into an occupied zone where the law does not run, “The View” co-host Joy Behar applied the label of “domestic terrorist” to President Donald Trump on Thursday before begrudgingly taking it back.

During the segment, the hosts discussed a recent tweet from the president.

“Domestic Terrorists have taken over Seattle, run by Radical Left Democrats, of course. LAW & ORDER!” Trump tweeted.

TRENDING: As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness 'Will Not Be Tolerated'

The hosts also noted Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan tweeted back, “Make us all safe. Go back to your bunker.”

Durkan’s tweet referred to Trump’s supposed use of a White House bunker during a Washington, D.C., riot.

After co-host Whoopi Goldberg began by criticizing Trump, Behar jumped in.

“He has the nerve to call anybody a domestic terrorist. He’s the domestic terrorist,” Behar said.

“He’s the one who’s been impeached for obstructing justice in this country,” she added.

“He’s the one who has friends in jail,” she went on, lumping former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn with Roger Stone and Michael Cohen.

She also said that if Trump wants to help Seattle, “somebody better show him where it is on the map. I doubt that he even knows where it is.”

RELATED: Military Law Experts Warn Retired Officers Who Denounce Trump: 'That Is a Court-Martial Offense'

After co-host Sunny Hostin discussed the meaning of the term “domestic terrorist” and scolded Trump for using it, Goldberg later led Behar down a path to take back some of what Behar had said.

“You were not calling the president a domestic terrorist. You were just saying that his take on this is a little crazier than you thought. Is that right?” Goldberg asked.

“I guess. I mean, I’m not calling anybody names like he does,” Behar replied.

Do you think Behar's comment went too far?

“It’s just that it seems ironic that he would be calling people domestic terrorists. I mean, I’ll get in trouble for calling him a domestic terrorist. He won’t get in trouble for calling innocent people domestic terrorists — that’s the irony of this conversation. So I take it back, I take it back,” she said.

During the conversation, co-host Meghan McCain joined in the Trump-bashing by saying that Trump’s use of the phrase “domestic terrorist” to refer to the Seattle protesters was “something that I take offense to.”

Jack Davis
Contributor, News
Jack Davis is a freelance writer who joined The Western Journal in July 2015 and chronicled the campaign that saw President Donald Trump elected. Since then, he has written extensively for The Western Journal on the Trump administration as well as foreign policy and military issues.
Jack can be reached at jackwritings1@gmail.com.
Location
New York City
Languages Spoken
English
Topics of Expertise
Politics, Foreign Policy, Military & Defense Issues







