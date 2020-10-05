Co-host Joy Behar of ABC’s “The View” trashed Vice President Mike Pence Monday, saying he should be sprayed with insecticide before Wednesday’s debate with Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

Coming on the heels of President Donald Trump’s positive test for the coronavirus, the debate at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City is drawing increased attention.

During a segment on the debate, co-host Whoopi Goldberg threw a jab at Pence, suggesting that he may not know the actress who plays Harris on “Saturday Night Live” from the real thing.

“Safety measures are in place. Like the two of them standing, like, 500 feet apart. I’m hoping Maya Rudolph will come in as Kamala Harris just to see if he recognizes that it’s not her,” Goldberg said.

Behar then wound up for her slam at Republicans in general and specifically Pence.

TRENDING: Fact Check: Harris Says Biden Won't Ban Fracking, Video Shows Her and Biden Saying They Would

“Well, isn’t Pence going to some kind of a rally in Illinois any minute now?” Behar asked. “And you know they won’t be wearing masks there. These Republicans are like the Typhoid Marys of the 21st century. I don’t trust it.

“So I would say to Kamala, you know, either spray him down or hose him down with some insecticide or whatever they have to use, or else don’t go.”

Will Vice President Mike Pence win Wednesday's debate? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to The Western Journal news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 100% (517 Votes) 0% (2 Votes)

“I would not go near Pence right now. He’s all over the place,” she added.

Goldberg saw a chance to keep the mockery rolling.

“Well, he’s not going to get that close to her because, you know, he can’t be in the room with another woman unless his wife is very close by,” Goldberg sneered, referring to Pence’s custom of not eating dinner alone with a woman who is not his wife.

The White House on Monday announced that Pence continues to test negative for the virus, according to The Washington Post.

Some commentators have argued that Pence should skip the debate to remain in Washington in case Trump’s health takes a turn for the worse, Politico reported.

“The president is in the hospital with a disease known to kill people,” said Scott Jennings, an aide to former President George W. Bush. “Mike Pence’s health and security is paramount.”

RELATED: Pence Destroys Biden's Record: He'd Have Killed 2 Million People Fighting COVID

But the Trump campaign said no one in the campaign or administration is backing down.

“We don’t operate in fear,” said Steve Cortes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign.

“The president [has] recovered with terrific progress so far. The vice president is healthy and working nonstop. Continuity of command is well-established. We will not cower or hide, not the country, nor the administration, nor our campaign.”

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.