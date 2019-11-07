Joy Behar Scolds Her Own 'View' Audience for Cheering Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle

When it comes to the liberals on “The View,” free expression only goes so far.

That was one of the takeaways from an appearance on the chat fest Thursday by Donald Trump Jr., who managed to draw some loud audience support that clearly rubbed show co-host Joy Behar the wrong way.

Showing the kind of fight President Donald Trump frequently displays when confronted with a hostile media, Trump Jr. refused to back down from the hectoring panel over his decision to retweet an article that identified the “whistleblower” whose complaint triggered the current Democratic impeachment effort.

Almost unbelievably — considering that audiences of “The View” are generally as predictable as Pavlov’s dogs when it comes to politics — at least some of the points made by Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, were well received.

And that didn’t go well with Behar at all.

“Listen, this is not a MAGA rally, OK?” she scolded.

The smile plastered on her face wasn’t in the least convincing.

Check it out here. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. drew loud approval at about the 2-minute mark and the 2:40 mark of the video. Behar’s criticism comes about 2:45.

Social media viewers ate it up.

🚨TRIGGERED 🚨 WATCH: Joy Behar snap at her own studio audience when they cheer for @DonaldJTrumpJr. Behar yells at them “This is NOT a MAGA rally!” This is a perfect example How Hollywood Liberals treat conservatives in their audience: “Shut up!”pic.twitter.com/OR72JCn9uk — Benny (@bennyjohnson) November 7, 2019

She’s tells the audience to “calm down”…but of course only when it’s in support of an opposing view rather than her view — Heather Sami (@wierfarmstudio) November 7, 2019

“DON’T BREAK FROM THE NARRATIVE” screamed the Fascist Harpy — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) November 7, 2019

Their show would have way higher ratings if it were a MAGA rally. I amazed at how this show is still on the air. Unbelievable. — OnetimeC (@onetime_c) November 7, 2019

Supporters are clapping for @DonaldJTrumpJr on The View causing Joy Behar to get rattled and yell, “this is not a MAGA rally” — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) November 7, 2019

Amazing, the man started an insurgency in The View audience. — Gastly Knight (@deknightberight) November 7, 2019

Even a self-proclaimed Trump opponent took notice.

As someone who can’t stand Mr. Trump I have to agree with you here. It’s just ads fuel to the notion Libersls want to silence conservatives. The media and elected Democrats can’t help from throwing up all over themselves. — Coach Miller (@CoachMiller1981) November 7, 2019

“As someone who can’t stand Mr. Trump I have to agree with you here,” wrote the user, who has a pretty lengthy Twitter history that proves he doesn’t like the president.

“It’s just ads fuel to the notion [liberals] want to silence conservatives. The media and elected Democrats can’t help from throwing up all over themselves.”

Welcome to the world of biased American politics.

Conservatives and Trump supporters have known for decades that the most intolerant voices in the public square come from the left end of the political spectrum.

Beginning when Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the presidency in the summer of 2015 and in the years since, that’s only become more and more pronounced.

Now, thanks to Joy Behar, even “The View” audiences are finding it out.

