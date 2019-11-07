SECTIONS
Joy Behar Scolds Her Own 'View' Audience for Cheering Trump Jr., Kimberly Guilfoyle

By Joe Saunders
Published November 7, 2019 at 3:00pm
When it comes to the liberals on “The View,” free expression only goes so far.

That was one of the takeaways from an appearance on the chat fest Thursday by Donald Trump Jr., who managed to draw some loud audience support that clearly rubbed show co-host Joy Behar the wrong way.

Showing the kind of fight President Donald Trump frequently displays when confronted with a hostile media, Trump Jr. refused to back down from the hectoring panel over his decision to retweet an article that identified the “whistleblower” whose complaint triggered the current Democratic impeachment effort.

Almost unbelievably — considering that audiences of “The View” are generally as predictable as Pavlov’s dogs when it comes to politics — at least some of the points made by Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle, were well received.

And that didn’t go well with Behar at all.

“Listen, this is not a MAGA rally, OK?” she scolded.

The smile plastered on her face wasn’t in the least convincing.

Check it out here. Guilfoyle and Trump Jr. drew loud approval at about the 2-minute mark and the 2:40 mark of the video. Behar’s criticism comes about 2:45.

Social media viewers ate it up.

Even a self-proclaimed Trump opponent took notice.

“As someone who can’t stand Mr. Trump I have to agree with you here,” wrote the user, who has a pretty lengthy Twitter history that proves he doesn’t like the president.

“It’s just ads fuel to the notion [liberals] want to silence conservatives. The media and elected Democrats can’t help from throwing up all over themselves.”

Welcome to the world of biased American politics.

Conservatives and Trump supporters have known for decades that the most intolerant voices in the public square come from the left end of the political spectrum.

Beginning when Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the presidency in the summer of 2015 and in the years since, that’s only become more and more pronounced.

Now, thanks to Joy Behar, even “The View” audiences are finding it out.

Joe Saunders
Story Editor
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro desk editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015.
Joe has spent more than 30 years as a reporter, copy editor and metro editor in newsrooms in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Florida. He's been with Liftable Media since 2015. Largely a product of Catholic schools, who discovered Ayn Rand in college, Joe is a lifelong newspaperman who learned enough about the trade to be skeptical of every word ever written. He was also lucky enough to have a job that didn't need a printing press to do it.
