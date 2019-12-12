Joy Behar Suggests Black Hebrew Israelite-Connected Shooters Were 'White Nationalists'

Once again, Joy Behar proved she’s a joke — a bad one.

Even in a cast of loud-mouths on ABC’s “The View,” Behar has always stood out as the loudest mouth of all.

So when she turned her particular brand of attention Wednesday to the Tuesday shooting attack in Jersey City, New Jersey, that left a police detective, three civilians and two suspects dead, it was difficult to miss.

What was even more difficult to miss was how seemingly uninformed about the incident Behar actually was.

While the carnage at a Jewish grocery store was caused by two African-Americans, a man and a woman with ties to a radical group called the Black Hebrew Israelites according to The Associated Press, Behar seemed to think white supremacists were involved.

Check it out here:

The issue came up during a conversation with “The View” guest and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie. Behar asked Christie what he knew about the killings.

“Is it anti-Semitic?” she asked. “What happened?”

Christie outlined the bare facts of the case — noting that the police officer who was killed was the father of five children, but never mentioned the race of the shooters.

“It’s a really terrible thing, and we need to pray for this detective’s family,” he said. “Those five children lost their dad.”

Behar apparently decided the race was Caucasian, though, and their ideology was self-evident.

“Yes,” she said. “You will concede that the nationals — these white nationalists have been let out of their holes.”

There wasn’t anything subtle about Behar’s point.

She’s an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump and bent on using her daytime television bullhorn to blast the message that the president is a “total racist.”

The implication of her question to Christie was that Trump had somehow encouraged anti-Semitic “white nationalists” to first attack a police officer, then a Jewish place of business.

In fact, the two apparent killers were black, with reported ties to a black nationalist outfit.

Some might recall the Black Hebrew Israelites were part of the mix that led to the media’s disgraceful treatment of the students from Covington Catholic High School in Washington in January.

In short, it’s a pretty good bet they are not Trump supporters.

Christie did himself no credit in his response.

It’s unclear whether he knew Behar’s premise was wrong (he likely would have), but even if he didn’t, his failure to push back betrayed a troubling hostility to the idea of free expression.

“Listen,” he said. “It’s an awful, divisive time when you are allowing folks to be able to express these kind of views, no matter how they are, no matter what the ethnic, religious bias they have. That’s got no place in this country, never has, and we, all of us, who feel that way need to be speaking out against it and drown their voices out.”

Being free to “express these kinds of view” is not the same as being free to commit murder. A former federal prosecutor like Christie ought to be able to understand that distinction.

Confirmed photos of the Jersey City shooters have been released. David Anderson & Francine Graham were followers of the black nationalist, anti-Semitic sect, the Black Hebrew Israelites. They killed one officer before launching an attack at the kosher market that killed 3 more. pic.twitter.com/gFCFS8riBm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) December 12, 2019

While the Jersey City shooting remains under investigation, from the account of the city’s mayor, there appears to be little doubt that the attack was deliberate.

The violence began when Jersey City police Detective Joseph Seals was shot to death and another officer wounded after they approached the suspects about a homicide investigation, according to The New York Times.

The shooters then drove about a mile to the scene of the mass shooting: the JC Kosher Supermarket.

“Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop said Wednesday morning that the gunmen targeted the market, with surveillance video showing them driving slowly through the city’s streets before stopping outside, calmly exiting their van and immediately opening fire,” WABC reported.

“‘We could see the van moving through Jersey City streets slowly,’ he said. ‘The perpetrators stopped in front of (the market), calmly opened the door with two long rifles — him and the other perpetrator — and began firing from the street into the facility.'”

Liberals like Behar often do not even bother to check basic facts before blurting out their pre-formed, ignorant ideas.

And they never seem to try to explain why they suspect a president, whose eldest daughter became Jewish after converting to marry a Jewish man who has become one of Trump’s closest advisers, of somehow carrying a virulent strain of anti-Semitism.

Her suggestion about “white nationalism” being at work in the Jersey City shootings was a complete non-sequitur in a conversation about two apparent killers with ties to a radical black nationalist group.

A scene like that is so ludicrous it would be right at home on an anti-Trump comedy show like “Saturday Night Live,” where a bad joke like Behar really belongs.

