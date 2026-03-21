Joy Behar Whines About Fetterman Voting To Advance Mullin's Confirmation

“The View” co-host Joy Behar complained Thursday about Democratic Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman voting to advance Department of Homeland Security (DHS) nominee Markwayne Mullin’s nomination.Fetterman voted to advance Mullin’s nomination in a 8-7 vote in the Senate Homeland Security Committee, while Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul voted against his confirmation. Behar suggested that Fetterman betrayed his party by voting in favor of Mullin.

“Thanks to Fetterman, who was the deciding vote … Since Kristi Noem was in that position before, the bar is so low that if [Mullin] doesn’t kill a dog, we’re already ahead of the game,” Behar said. “But I think he’s terrible and as I said before, Fetterman was the deciding vote to say yes to this guy. With Democrats like that, who needs Republicans?”

Fetterman said DHS needs a leader and must be reopened following a 34-day partial shutdown. He previously indicated that he would vote in favor of Mullin’s nomination during a March 13 interview on WABC 770 AM.

“In January, I called on the president to fire Noem—and he did. I truly approached the confirmation of my colleague and friend, Senator Mullin, with an open-mind,” Fetterman wrote on X. “We need a leader at DHS. We must reopen DHS. My AYE is rooted in a strong committed, constructive working relationship with Senator Mullin for our nation’s security.”

Mullin’s committee hearing and vote became the most expedited in history for a DHS nominee, as Paul remained committed to giving Mullin a quick path to receive approval from the committee. However, Paul condemned Mullin for previously saying he understood why Paul’s neighbor violently attacked him in 2017, which left the Kentucky senator with six broken ribs.

Mullin’s confirmation vote will move to the entirety of the Senate, which could lead to a vote as soon as next week.

Fetterman was also the only Democrat who voted alongside Republicans to advance the nomination of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, though he later voted against his final confirmation. He also voted to confirm Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Attorney General Pam Bondi.

President Donald Trump nominated Mullin on March 5 to replace Kristi Noem as DHS secretary after reportedly being displeased with her answers in two congressional hearings.

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