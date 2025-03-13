Joy Behar's Sick Jab at Trump Was So Bad Whoopi Herself Stepped in to Stop It

How does “The View” stay on-air?

Wednesday saw another near fiasco as co-host Joy Behar attempted to say she wishes President Donald Trump would board a rocket, implying she hoped it would then explode. She was saved only by her co-host Whoopi Goldberg.

For context, Decider reported, the discussion that day centered around Trump’s Tuesday afternoon at the White House, which involved Department of Government Efficiency chair and Tesla owner Elon Musk showing the president several Telsa models as they livestreamed via social media platform X.

Trump got in the driver’s seat of a Telsa Model S, which he was considering for purchase. The president posted a video of the moment on social media platform Truth Social.

As the co-hosts were talking, Goldberg brought up Musk’s work at DOGE — only for Behar to almost blab her way into a Secret Service visit by wishing death on the president.

“I don’t understand how you can come in and say, ‘We need to trim all this fat,’ and not do the work to figure out where the fat is,” Goldberg told the other co-hosts.

Behar responded, “I would have preferred instead of buying a Tesla, [Trump] would have bought a rocket from Elon,” before Goldberg cut her off.

“Don’t do it. Don’t do it,” Goldberg warned her repeatedly before cutting to commercial to avoid letting Behar finish.

Per Decider, Musk and Space-X had just had their second rocket explosion this year on March 6.

How does “The View” keep doing this?

On Feb. 27, Behar made the outrageous claim that Musk — a native of South Africa — supported apartheid in his home country.

She was then forced clarify and ask Musk not to sue her.

Co-host Sonny Hostin had to read a legal notice on-air in November about Trump’s then-choice for attorney general, Matt Gaetz, after bringing up discredited allegations of child sex abuse against him.

These are novice mistakes.

Regardless of how anyone feels about “The View,” the co-hosts are veterans in the sense that they are not new to television.

They should be accustomed to curating their statements for a massive audience.

Trump has only been in office two months. Will “The View” be able to make it four years without a Secret Service visit?

