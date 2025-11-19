Joy Reid Admits the Truth: She'd 'Freak Out' if She 'Saw a Penis' in the Women's Locker Room

Fired MSNBC host Joy Reid said on “Reid This Reid That” Sunday that she would be distraught if she were to see male genitalia in a women’s locker room.

Los Angeles-based musician Tish Hyman posted a Nov. 2 video claiming her membership at Gold’s Gym Beverly Center was canceled after she called out a male for using the women’s locker room. Reid said on the podcast that she generally dislikes seeing nudity in locker rooms, but a naked man would be particularly distressing.

“I would be disturbed… I would be alarmed. I’m alarmed enough when I see a woman with her dangling boobies. If I saw a penis in the ladies’ locker room, I would freak out, too… This is nothing against trans anybody,” Reid said. “What it’s saying is if I turn around and I see a pee pee, a penis in front of me inside of the room, I would probably go to management and say, ‘Wait a minute. Why is there somebody — a naked man — in this room?’”

“Because just the world we live in, just from a safety standpoint and just from a privacy standpoint… I can see why she would have gone and reported to management… now, if they clarified and they said, ‘Well, trans da da da,’ okay, but I think they should take her concerns also seriously,” she added. “Because if she’s uncomfortable, does she not have the right to be at least uncomfortable with the situation?”

Hyman’s video showed a chaotic altercation of a man dressed in black being confronted for entering the women’s locker room while gym employees stood nearby.

“Multiple women and I have repeatedly made written reports on this man for coming into our women’s locker room harassing us , and the gym staff has done absolutely nothing!!” Hyman wrote. “He has disrespected me multiple times, and I’ve only been ignored when I quietly reported it.”

“But today I made noise!! Today as I walked into the locker room he came in behind me and called me a bitch in a deep angry voice. I was TERRIFIED. I RAN OUT INTO THE GYM SCREAMING THERE IS A MAN IN THE REST ROOM!! I called for help and men in the gym got involved, THANK GOD and the staff finally decided to act,” she added. “I CRIED AND SCREAMED FOR HELP. They removed him—but then they turned around and terminated my membership too, as if I was being punished for speaking up.”

Despite the altercation, the man could be seen walking back into the women’s locker room after one of the gym employees left the scene.

“Look at him walking in there like it’s okay,” Hyman said. “It’s not okay!”

California law enables people to use restrooms consistent with their “gender identity” in both private and public spaces.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.

Truth and Accuracy Submit a Correction → * Name

* Email

* Message



* All fields are required. Success! We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

Advertise with The Western Journal and reach millions of highly engaged readers, while supporting our work. Advertise Today.